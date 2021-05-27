Curtain falls on Kenya's Benjamin Ayimba, first African coach outside of South Africa to win a Sevens World Series Cup
On May 21, Benjamin Ayimba, a former player and a manager of the Kenya Rugby 7s team, died, at age 44 years, after battling cerebral malaria. Since late 2020, he had been in and out of hospital before being admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya's biggest referral hospital. During the admission, the hospital bill spiralled out of control, forcing the family to seek financial assistance. This led to a rallying call from Kenyans of all walks of life, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, who donated KES 1 million (approximately $9,300) to Ayimba's family to cover expenses.globalvoices.org