Curtain falls on Kenya's Benjamin Ayimba, first African coach outside of South Africa to win a Sevens World Series Cup

Early this week, the United Nations Security Council formally called for “accelerated availability” of COVID-19 vaccines for Africa given the region’s disproportionately low rate of vaccinations: So far, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, only 1.42 percent of Africa’s population has received one dose of a vaccine, and only 0.42 percent of the population is considered to be fully vaccinated. According to Reuters, the region is on track to vaccinate about one-third of its population by the end of 2021 and only 60 percent within two to three years.