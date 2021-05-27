Dying Light 2 – Setting, City Alignment System and Parkour Details Revealed
Techland’s Dying Light 2 finally has a release date of December 7th and a new trailer showcased how the gameplay is shaping up. During the reveal stream, various developers shared other interesting tidbits. For instance, the story takes place 20 years after the first game and it’s not necessary to play Dying Light 1 to enjoy it. In short, the virus had overtaken the world and 98 percent of the world’s population is dead.gamingbolt.com