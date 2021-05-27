Dying Light 2 – Setting, City Alignment System and Parkour Details Revealed

Techland has today reintroduced Dying Light 2 following a very lengthy delay at the beginning of last year, confirming it will release for both PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 7th December 2021. This announcement was accompanied by extended gameplay sequences, all of which you can catch in the new trailer embedded above. Footage takes a deep dive into the story, how the world changes from day into night, and how your choices impact the narrative.