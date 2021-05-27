Actors' Return

Birgit Minichmayr – As An Unperfect Actor. Nine Shakespeare Sonnets set to music by Bernd Lhotzky with Quadro Nuevo. (ACT 9931-2. Album review by John Arnett) It is extraordinary to think that this is Birgit Minichmayr’s first complete album as a vocalist, such is her command of the material and the sheer range of emotion and mood she conjures up. Primarily an actor and very well known to German-speaking audiences, she has extensive film, theatre and TV credits, Shakespearean roles amongst them, including with the Burgtheater Company in Vienna. As she says “What was most exciting was not just to be singing Shakespeare, but to be singing at all – and especially with these people” The people in question are composer, arranger and pianist Bernd Lhotzky, and the four hugely accomplished members of Quadro Nuevo, formed in 1996 and with sixteen previous albums to their name, on double bass and percussion, guitar, reeds and accordion.