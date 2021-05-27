newsbreak-logo
Actors' Return

By John Kissane
revuewm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It was an extremely emotional evening. We all had moments of tears, whether from joy or sadness.” Kyle Los, managing director of Actors’ Theatre, was describing the first rehearsal of Home, a show that represented a return to the stage. Home is the first of Actors’ Summer Series, a collection...

revuewm.com
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Actors talk Last Romance

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is delighted to present a very special local performance of The Last Romance by Joe DiPietro in the Mars Theater June 3 – 6, 2021. The production is directed by Kandi Davis with Music Direction by Kathy McNickle and stars Stu Healy, Pat Tomsovic, Norleen Healy and Dan Cole in a heart-warming comedy about the transformative power of love.
Tomah, WIspartanewspapers.com

Actors to get a ‘Clue’

Anderson Becker is no stranger to the stage, but the Tomah man is about to embark a new theatrical adventure – directing his first show. He said he was surprised when he was contacted by Tomah’s theatre group Tomah Area Community Theatre (ACT) in the fall of 2019 to direct a show. Becker said he got the call while attending college at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Theater & Dancewcyb.com

Barter Theatre actors prepare for summer series

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Barter Theatre is set to kick off its summer series at the Moonlite Drive-In Stage. Many actor's involved haven't been in the limelight in a long time. A feeling actress Hannah Ingram hasn't experienced since 2019. "I think there's a lot of performers who get their...
Entertainmenttheacorn.com

Actors unpack their adjectives in spirited musical

When Federal Communications Commission Chair Newton Minow famously called television a “vast wasteland” in 1961, he included a complaint about the paucity and wretchedness of children’s programming. Eight years later, Minow played a key role in obtaining funding for “Sesame Street,” the landmark children’s program that he called “an answer to my dreams.”
Wilton, CTaspenpublicradio.org

Charles Grodin, Actor, Comedian And Author, Is Dead At 86

Actor Charles Grodin, whose comic characters were almost always hapless, and whose serious characters generally gave that trademark haplessness a sinister twist, died Tuesday of cancer at his home in Wilton, Conn. He was 86. His death, from bone marrow cancer, was confirmed to NPR by his son, actor Nicholas...
CelebritiesGephardt Daily

Actor Charles Grodin dies at 86

May 18 (UPI) — Actor, writer and talk show host Charles Grodin died Tuesday at age 86. Grodin had been battling bone marrow cancer. Grodin’s son, Nicholas, told both The New York Times and TMZ of his father’s death. Grodin died in his Wilton, Conn., home surrounded by wife Elissa and their family.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Without further ado: Actors' Theatre makes its return to Schiller Park

After a yearlong COVID-19 hiatus, Actors’ Theatre of Columbus is making much ado about its return to live theater in Schiller Park. “Much Ado about Nothing,” adapted from Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, will launch the classic theater troupe’s 40th season Thursday in the park’s amphitheater. “This is classic Shakespeare,” said Cat...
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Birgit Minichmayr – ‘As An Unperfect Actor: Nine Shakespeare Sonnets’

Birgit Minichmayr – As An Unperfect Actor. Nine Shakespeare Sonnets set to music by Bernd Lhotzky with Quadro Nuevo. (ACT 9931-2. Album review by John Arnett) It is extraordinary to think that this is Birgit Minichmayr’s first complete album as a vocalist, such is her command of the material and the sheer range of emotion and mood she conjures up. Primarily an actor and very well known to German-speaking audiences, she has extensive film, theatre and TV credits, Shakespearean roles amongst them, including with the Burgtheater Company in Vienna. As she says “What was most exciting was not just to be singing Shakespeare, but to be singing at all – and especially with these people” The people in question are composer, arranger and pianist Bernd Lhotzky, and the four hugely accomplished members of Quadro Nuevo, formed in 1996 and with sixteen previous albums to their name, on double bass and percussion, guitar, reeds and accordion.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Biomutant: Who the Narrator Voice Actor Is

You’re going to hear a lot of the narrator in Biomutant by default. He’ll help you ‘translate’ the gibberish spoken by the various animal NPCs you meet on your adventure to save the Tree of Life, and he’ll even come out with a witty comment to fill the silence as you’re traveling around the world. If, like us, you found the Biomutant narrator’s voice to sound incredibly familiar, you may be wondering who the voice actor responsible is.
CelebritiesSlate

The Psychology of Teaching Actors New Accents

On this week’s episode of Working, Isaac Butler spoke with Samara Bay, a dialect coach for TV and movie actors, including Penélope Cruz, Rachel McAdams, and Keegan-Michael Key. They discussed her pathway to this career, the thorny history behind the classic mid-Atlantic film accent, and how she teaches the building blocks of accents to her clients. This partial transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity.
CelebritiesArkansas Online

Deadpan actor, astute commentator

Charles Grodin, the droll, offbeat actor and writer who scored as a caddish newlywed in "The Heartbreak Kid" and later had roles ranging from Robert De Niro's counterpart in the comic thriller "Midnight Run" to the bedeviled father in the "Beethoven" comedies, has died. He was 86. Grodin died Tuesday...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Remembering actor Samuel E. Wright

"Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue looks back at the life of veteran Broadway actor Samuel E. Wright, who starred on stage in "The Lion King," but is best known as the voice of Sebastian the Crab in the animated Disney musical, "The Little Mermaid."
CelebritiesKARE

Comedian and actor Paul Mooney dead at 79

WASHINGTON — Actor and comedian Paul Mooney has died at the age of 79, according to multiple media reports. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mooney's representative confirmed the "Chapelle's Show" regular died early Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland, California. Mooney, who portrayed singer Sam Cooke in the Oscar-winning...
Celebritiesfiz-x.com

20 Ex-Actors And What They Are Doing Now

Just because we might love some actor doesn’t mean that acting is what they’ll do for the rest of their lives. Some favorite and hit actors, from child stars to grownup celebs, gave up acting and picked completely different life. While some became writers and reporters and even a vet,...
Moviestravelblog.org

My Favourite Movie Actors

From time to time, to keep me occupied in my semi-retirement, I decide to do a theme on Facebook. In the past I’ve featured self-portraits, mythological paintings and LP covers. I’ve just come to the end of my latest theme: favourite movie actors. I have posted one actor each day for 22 days. My selection includes both superstars and lesser-known actors. It seems a pity not to post my opinions as a single article, so here it is – a compilation of all my Facebook eulogies. They are in no particular order, except for the first one and the last one. I decided to begin with John Wayne, the greatest star of my favourite genre, the western. And I finished with Alec Guinness, whom I consider the greatest of all movie actors.
Moviesjusticenewsflash.com

Who are the actors of the “Convention”?

PACT is a highly anticipated crime drama series that will be broadcast on BBC One on Monday, May 17, 2021. The series, starring Julie Hesmondhalgh and Laura Fraser, revolves around five friends who reached an agreement after an unexplainable death. The following is the detailed information of the cast. 8.
MoviesNo Film School

This Is How You Un-Cast an Actor in Three Steps

Zack Snyder used a unique process to edit Tig Notaro into her Army of the Dead role. Zack Snyder’s new zombie-heist movie has gone through some major changes before release. Comedian Tig Notaro stepped up into a role originally performed by fellow comedian Chris D’Elia. D’Elia was accused of pursuing...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Charles Grodin Was as Successful a Family Man as He Was an Actor

Throughout his multi-decade career in Hollywood, Charles Grodin (best known for his roles in Midnight Run, The Heartbreak Kid, and — for millennials — the dad in Beethoven) had about as successful a career as someone who dabbles in virtually all things creative could have. The multi-hyphenate, who starred in countless television shows and movies, passed away on May 18, 2021, at 86 years old, leaving behind a powerful legacy that will endure long after emotions have settled from his passing.