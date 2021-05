I am not a member of the Republican Party. However, I support the two-party system, however imperfect, with both parties offering different perspectives, reasoned debates in our U.S. Congress, and compromises the norm. At least until 45th president of the United States. The GOP, once a party which represented fiscal restraint, more power to the states, maintaining social justice, is no longer. Today, it has become a cult pandering to a former president, delusional and ugly, supporting his lies about some “corrupt” election. Anything to get out the vote; a party over national interest.