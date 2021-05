We have nine games on tap for tonight to go with your Modelo and tequila shots. With Giannis on a back-to-back and Washington on tap for the Bucks, that's the first rest chance we come upon. Don't worry, there will be others. That's just the way the NBA is this year. We have eight guys over five figures, and none of them have been ruled out. Yet. Nikola Jokic is still listed as probable with a toe injury, but with him playing the Knicks, I'm not in any hurry to roll him out there.