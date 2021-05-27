Cancel
Master developer outreach events to be held at Tremont Nail Factory

theweektoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose interested in learning about the future of the Tremont Nail Factory should mark their calendars for Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m. or Saturday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m. Bentley Companies — the newly selected master developer of the Tremont Nail Factory Property — and the Wareham Redevelopment Authority plan to hold two outreach events to discuss plans for the Tremont property.

