Master developer outreach events to be held at Tremont Nail Factory

Starting today, Washington County Veterans Affairs is inviting local veterans to join them in their respective communities. Free coffee and sweet treat events are going on this week and next to introduce the organization to those who may need their services. Washington County Veterans Affairs Commissioner Terry Phillips tells KCII News about the goals of the organization and these events. “This could be local services, if you have problems meeting your rent or things like that. That can be taken care of by the Veterans Services. Also, the federal government has a lot of programs to help veterans and that’s one of the things we are focusing on as much as we can. Many times we can help those veterans if they would come forward. By going around to each community we thought, this might be a unique way to reach to some veterans who might want to stop by and visit. And that’s all we’re asking. They certainly don’t need to bring their paperwork or anything like that. Even family members of a veteran, stop in and visit with us. We can make some connections and hopefully we can find some veterans in the county that will benefit from what we’re doing.”