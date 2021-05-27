Vessel At Related’s Hudson Yards Is Reopening With New Safety Measures

Hudson Yards’ iconic sculpture, the Vessel, is banning people who want to walk it alone and instituting a fee to visit. After a spate of suicides—three people have killed themselves jumping off the Vessel over the past year—only people who walk the 150-foot sculpture in groups of at least two will be allowed in. The Vessel opened in 2019 but has been closed for the past four months. Previously free, strolling the interlocking walkways will now cost $10. Related Companies, Hudson Yards’ owner, said in a statement, “Vessel was envisioned as a shared, immersive design experience. Requiring visitors to attend in groups of two or more significantly enhances the safety of the experience.” Related Companies will also increase security staff and display suicide prevention messages at the entrance to the sculpture.