New York City, NY

Vessel At Related’s Hudson Yards Is Reopening With New Safety Measures

By Miriam Hall, Bisnow New York City
Bisnow
 11 days ago
Related Cos. is reopening its centerpiece at Hudson Yards this week, after multiple suicides drove it to close in January. As of Friday, the Vessel will be accessible once again, but only to people in groups of two, the New York Post reports. The number of security staff will be increased and suicide prevention messages are being put up at the entrances. Instead of free access, all-day tickets will now cost $10, which is said to go into improving the safety measures.

New York City, NY
