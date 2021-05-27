Vessel At Related’s Hudson Yards Is Reopening With New Safety Measures
Related Cos. is reopening its centerpiece at Hudson Yards this week, after multiple suicides drove it to close in January. As of Friday, the Vessel will be accessible once again, but only to people in groups of two, the New York Post reports. The number of security staff will be increased and suicide prevention messages are being put up at the entrances. Instead of free access, all-day tickets will now cost $10, which is said to go into improving the safety measures.www.bisnow.com