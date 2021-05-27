newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Urban Outfitters Closes Its 14th Street Location In Manhattan After 2 Decades

By Kelsey Neubauer, Bisnow New York City
Posted by 
Bisnow
Bisnow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hip clothing chain Urban Outfitters has closed its 14th Street location in Manhattan amid a turbulent time for New York City retail. The storefront at Mosbacher Properties Group’s 526 Sixth Ave. — located at the border of tony neighborhoods Chelsea and the West Village — recently shut down after more than 20 years, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The clothier first signed a 27K SF lease at the address in 1999.

www.bisnow.com
Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
266
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Chelsea, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Outfitters#Real Estate#14th Street#West Village#Union Square#The Real Deal#K Sf#The New York Times#Manhattan Retailers#Location#Retail Properties#Chain Stores#Rents#Tank Center#Clothing#Business#Landlords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Vessel At Related’s Hudson Yards Is Reopening With New Safety Measures

Related Cos. is reopening its centerpiece at Hudson Yards this week, after multiple suicides drove it to close in January. As of Friday, the Vessel will be accessible once again, but only to people in groups of two, the New York Post reports. The number of security staff will be increased and suicide prevention messages are being put up at the entrances. Instead of free access, all-day tickets will now cost $10, which is said to go into improving the safety measures.
New York City, NYPosted by
Bisnow

This Week's N.Y. Deal Sheet

As New York City heats up this week ahead of the unofficial start to summer, so did the deal flow as some big leases were signed, major investment sales closed and large loans were financed. TOP SALES. CenterPoint Properties paid Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Blumenfeld Development Group $116.5M for...
RetailPosted by
Bisnow

Tishman Speyer Buys Mazza Gallerie Mall For $52M, Plans Redevelopment

A shopping mall in Northwest D.C.'s Friendship Heights neighborhood is set to be redeveloped after selling at a foreclosure auction last year. Tishman Speyer announced Tuesday it acquired the Mazza Gallerie mall at 5300 Wisconsin Ave. and plans to redevelop it with apartments and retail. The developer bought the mall...
SciencePosted by
Bisnow

The Need For Speed Is Driving Life Sciences Lab Conversion Boom

Jennifer Luoni is accustomed to converting commercial properties to lab space — she is director of operations at Boston-based architecture firm Dacon, which specializes in life sciences design. But a recent assignment for Vedanta Biosciences has her in novel territory. The level of difficulty in transforming an old wood-framed space...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Bisnow

Hiring Woes Mean Restaurants Have A Long Road To Travel Before Full Recovery

Restaurants are already on the way back, and as conventions return and coronavirus restrictions ease even further, by the end of this summer business could be booming. But even though many landlords can look forward to soon collecting full rental payments from restaurants, the industry is still under threat. The shutdown of indoor dining left a mark, cutting down income for months, and owners with little or no cash on hand must now pivot their restaurants away from the carryout operations that kept them alive, accumulate supplies and above all, hire enough staff to serve all those returning customers.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Bain Capital To Bet Big On Life Sciences Real Estate, Again

Boston-based Bain Capital is located in the center of the life sciences market and related real estate deals, so it’s no surprise the firm has invested heavily in such properties. And now it’s supercharging its investments in the sector, according to the Boston Business Journal, one of many signs of the big pandemic-era boost bringing more investment and development to the space.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Burbank Stays Hot With $61.5M Creative Office Sale

The Link, a seven-story Burbank office building with post-production, broadcasting, screening and editing facilities, has sold for $61.5M to Irvine-based Pendulum Property Partners. The 122K SF property is located in the Burbank Media District, a section of the city near its southern border and the Los Angeles River where household...
RetailPosted by
Bisnow

For Class-B Malls, The Future's Uncertain And The End Is Always Near

Now that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be over, U.S. Class-B and lower malls are finding their new normal as well, which happens to be much the same as before. More closures, significant erosions in value and new owners looking for the best ways to redevelop the sites, which don't necessarily include retail uses, mark the property type.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Bisnow

This Week's Chicago Deal Sheet

Tishman Speyer signed Ipsos to a 58K SF lease at The Franklin in Chicago’s West Loop. It’s another sign the downtown office market is showing some signs of life after more than a year in hibernation. The 2.5M SF Franklin consists of two connected buildings at 222 West Adams St....
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Penn Station Revamp Would Face City Land Use Process Under New Bill

Legislators are looking to wrest control of the future of the Penn Station upgrade away from the governor and hand it over to the city. State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who represents part of Manhattan, is sponsoring a bill that would require the project to go through the city’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure instead of falling under the purview of the state, The Real Deal reports. The redevelopment is spearheaded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and is currently working under a General Project Plan, which means it would not have to adhere to local zoning rules.
RetailPosted by
Bisnow

Retail Rent Collections Surge To Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

One of the embattled retail sector's fundamentals has returned to near pre-pandemic levels, but data shows the resurgence is split along subsector lines. Retail rent collections reached 89.42% in April, a spike compared with 59.73% in April 2020 and a full percentage point increase from March, according to real estate data specialist Datex Property Solutions, Wealth Management reports.