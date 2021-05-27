Urban Outfitters Closes Its 14th Street Location In Manhattan After 2 Decades
Hip clothing chain Urban Outfitters has closed its 14th Street location in Manhattan amid a turbulent time for New York City retail. The storefront at Mosbacher Properties Group’s 526 Sixth Ave. — located at the border of tony neighborhoods Chelsea and the West Village — recently shut down after more than 20 years, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The clothier first signed a 27K SF lease at the address in 1999.www.bisnow.com