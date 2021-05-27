newsbreak-logo
Saugatuck, MI

Summer on the Stage

By Michaela Stock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime offers renewed hope for more than just the winter blues; it also allows performing arts to return in a safe, socially distanced way. Saugatuck Center for the Arts and its theater organization, Mason Street Warehouse, have a lineup of theatrical performances and concerts ready to take center stage this summer thanks to their updated outdoor facility. After a long winter, SC4A will return with open arms to the West Michigan community — six feet apart, of course.

