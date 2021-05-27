Summer on the Stage

If you're looking to relax or you're looking for a calming place to take mom for Mother's day, the Summerhouse Lavender Farm in Saugatuck is opening this weekend.1200 lavender plants have been planted and are waiting for your nose! They kick off their opening celebrations this Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 5. They’ll be open the rest of the summer with a new yoga series, plus full bloom in late June/early July. Summerhouse Lavender Farm is located just 10 minutes outside of downtown Saugatuck. The address is 2975 65th Street in Fennville.