Summer on the Stage
Summertime offers renewed hope for more than just the winter blues; it also allows performing arts to return in a safe, socially distanced way. Saugatuck Center for the Arts and its theater organization, Mason Street Warehouse, have a lineup of theatrical performances and concerts ready to take center stage this summer thanks to their updated outdoor facility. After a long winter, SC4A will return with open arms to the West Michigan community — six feet apart, of course.revuewm.com