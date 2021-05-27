newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Prairie, TX

How Decluttering at Home Sets Healthy Boundaries for Parents

By Christine Michel Carter
Parents Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a long time, Chrischeryl McDaniel, a mom of three in Grand Prairie, Texas, was struggling with a boundary issue right inside her own home. She was "holding space" for others and creating unnecessary pressures on her well-being. This form of codependency—or the inability to independently function—builds one's thinking and behavior around another person. It's something experts say can stem from childhood and seep into parenthood.

www.parents.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Grand Prairie, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Grand Prairie, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Greenwald
Person
Kelly Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decluttering#Depression#Healthy Living#Living Things#Work From Home#Living Space#Physical Space#Americans#The Home Edit#Hoarders#Lcsw C#Home Clutter#Parents#Self Care#Kids#Life Transitions#Tidiness#Housework#Relationships#Emotional Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Country
Germany
Related
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Vaccinations End at The Potter's House in Dallas

COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be administered at The Potter's House in Dallas. The City of Dallas' Equity and Inclusion team announced Monday morning that due to the "dramatic decrease in the number of vaccinations on-site" and that because of the availability of vaccines at other locations, such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, vaccination efforts at the church ended on May 15.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

School Districts Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Eligible Students

The push to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of all eligible North Texans ages 12 and up continues. Two of the area's largest school districts are doing what they can before school lets out for the summer. On a day when Arlington ISD allowed students to stay home...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Grand Prairie, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Birds Saved From Cockfighting Operation

Grand Prairie—Nearly 300 live animals will avoid cruel treatment and ultimately death thanks to Grand…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Dallas Area Businessman Taking Flight to Fight COVID-19

Jim Swartz is reminding folks in a special way of the reason behind the name of his organization. Swartz is CEO of CareFlite and a member of Vistage group. He has an extensive background in the air ambulance industry and aviation operations. With an emphasis on the “Care” part, he is using CareFlite to help administer COVID-19 vaccines in the DFW area.
Grand Prairie, TXDallas News

Grand Prairie Police to host free summer camps for kids

Grand Prairie Police Officer Wesley Jackson was on patrol during the COVID-19 pandemic when he came across some kids playing at a recreation center. That moment gave Jackson the idea for the department’s first-ever summer camp. “Kids have had a tough time during the pandemic,” Jackson said, explaining his thought...