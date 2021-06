The San Francisco Giants take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night from Globe Life Field in the opener of their two-game series from Globe Life Field in Arlington. These two teams already met for a two-game series back in May, with the Giants taking both games at home. San Francisco comes into the game clinging onto the best record in baseball in what has been a surprising start to the season, especially given some of the injuries at play through the first two months. Despite all that, the Giants still enter this week's series 7-3 in their last ten games and will look to rack up some wins against the Rangers. Texas on the other hand comes in 1-9 in their last ten games and in last place in the AL West and will look to bounce back after a few close losses to the Giants last month. Which team will get out to a quick win the opener and set the tone for the series?