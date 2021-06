It’s always important to ask the right questions when you’re buying a piece of real estate, and that’s as true for land as it is for anything else. More information is always a good thing, especially when it comes to a big investment like a land purchase. And while your agent will be able to guide you through a lot of the ins-and-outs of what you’ll need to know, it never hurts to be as informed as possible regarding the various factors that will help you determine if a property is worth your time (and your money) or not.