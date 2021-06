Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has admitted that he did not celebrate Chelsea's UEFA Champions League final triumph over Manchester City on Saturday evening in Porto. After getting the better of Madrid at the semi-final stage, the Blues, who will discover their fixture list for the 2021/22 Premier League season later this month, went all the way to lift the trophy for the second time in their history with a 1-0 win at the Estadio do Dragao.