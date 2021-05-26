Cancel
When Jews Are Attacked in America's Streets, Who Speaks Out?

Cover picture for the articleFOR THE LAST few years, in the wake of the 2018 Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh, the doors to my Brookline synagogue have been kept locked. Anyone arriving for Sabbath morning services has been allowed to enter only after being approved by the security guard hired to ensure we can pray in safety. But last Saturday, there was an extra layer of protection. A police cruiser was parked directly in front: a warning to anyone who might show up to threaten or commit violence.

Middle EastPosted by
Syracuse.com

Jewish Federation deplores attacks on US Jews who support Israel (Your Letters)

The Jewish Federation of Central New York unequivocally defends Israel’s right to defend itself from attack. When the terrorist organization Hamas, which has as its basic goal the destruction of the State of Israel, indiscriminately launches rockets at Israeli civilians and cities, Israel must respond. We all abhor the death of civilians. We pray that both sides will stop all violence and work towards the day when Hamas will stop building tunnels and missiles and instead build schools and hospitals, and the Israelis can work with them to build a future of promise for both peoples.
POTUSWashington Post

The Daily 202: Biden denounces 'despicable' attacks on Jews

Welcome to The Daily 202 newsletter! Tell your friends to sign up here. Big day for words: Bob Dylan turns 80, and on this day in 1844 Samuel Morse sends “What Hath God Wrought?” from the Capitol to Baltimore to inaugurate America’s first telegraph line. President Biden has denounced a...
MinoritiesSeattle Times

Attacks on Jews over Israel are a gift to the right

Violence between Jews and Muslims in the Middle East is often accompanied by spikes in anti-Semitic activity in the United States, but what’s happened over the last week or so has been different. As Jonathan Greenblatt, national director of the Anti-Defamation League, put it to me, Jewish organizations are somewhat...
Protestsfox5ny.com

Jewish man who was beaten speaks out

Joseph Borgen, 29, was senselessly beaten by protesters in the Times Square area during pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrations. Borgen describes the assault.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

When will America protect itself against EMP, cyber and ransomware attacks?

“A long-term outage owing to EMP could disable most critical supply chains, leaving the U.S. population living in conditions similar to centuries past, prior to the advent of electric power. In the 1800s, the U.S. population was less than 60 million, and those people had many skills and assets necessary for survival without today’s infrastructure. An extended blackout today could result in the death of a large fraction of the American people through the effects of societal collapse, disease and starvation. While national planning and preparation for such events could help mitigate the damage, few such actions are currently under way or even being contemplated.” — Congressional EMP Commission (2017)
Minoritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Surge in anti-Semitic attacks ‘surpasses anything seen before’

A “horrific surge” in anti-Semitic attacks in the past month has “surpassed anything we have seen before”, campaigners have said. The Community Security Trust (CST) recorded 351 anti-Semitic incidents between May 8 and 31, already surpassing the highest total for any single month since records began. The spike has been...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Should We Leave America? An Interview with Activist Shifra Hoffman

This article was originally published on June 26, 2019. Last month, 51 years ago, Rabbi Meir Kahane founded the Jewish Defense League (JDL). Its purpose was to fight for Jewish causes with as much gusto and pride as radical blacks and other groups were fighting for their causes. Shifra Hoffman,...
MinoritiesCleveland Jewish News

Elie Wiesel’s son: Jews always speak up for everyone else. Now’s the time to stand up for ourselves.

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — In the 1960s, the Communist Party cut the Russian Jews off from the Jewish people. They prohibited them from wearing tefillin, or celebrating b’nai mitzvah, or expressing support for the State of Israel. They intimidated and imprisoned them. And the Communist Party governed with one big antisemitic lie: The Jews are the enemy of the workers.
Wayland, MAwaylandstudentpress.com

Opinion: We must act now to stop recent rise in antisemitism

If you have tuned into the news in the past week, then you’ve probably heard about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Although it seems like this is a recent dispute, both Israelis and Palestinians share a long, complicated history. Jews and Arabs have been in disagreement over who has the right to the land for a few thousand years, however, it wasn’t until the early 20th century when both nations started a political conflict. With recent events, a rise in antisemitism has unfolded, and it’s truly terrifying.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

NYC Jewish residents attacked by pro-Palestinian protesters speak out on viral video: 'They wanted blood'

Two New York City residents are speaking out after being attacked by a pro-Palestinian mob outside a local bagel shop in a brawl that was caught on camera. Amit Skornik and Snir Dayan served together a few years ago in the Israeli Defense Forces but didn't expect to find themselves battling pro-Palestinian aggressors outside a well-known Upper East Side bagel shop on their way to lunch on Tuesday.
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

On Not Singling Out Jew-Hatred

There are all too many signs that antisemitism has morphed into a more sophisticated form and is less of a concern for Americans than it once was. The thinly disguised antisemitic venom spewed by some progressives in Congress – they call it anti-Zionism – notoriously goes unaddressed by its leadership. This despite it being long past the time that any serious person believes that their singling out the Jewish state for special criticism has nothing to do with the Jewishness of Israel.
New York City, NYFox News

Jewish men targeted in NYC attack speak out

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MinoritiesDaily Gate City

Why We Must Rise Up Against Antisemitism

Mark Ruffalo came out on Twitter the other day and angered a lot of people, but not the people he usually tends to anger. “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide.’ It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad,” Ruffalo wrote. “Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”
MinoritiesCleveland Jewish News

Jewish community still striving to make good on racial justice pledges year after George Floyd murder

(JTA) — One of the first things the Jewish Federations of North America did in the days after George Floyd was murdered was offer a job to Isaiah Rothstein. JFNA is a multibillion-dollar nonprofit working to represent hundreds of local Jewish community organizations across the United States and Canada. And Rothstein is a Black rabbi long active on Jewish diversity issues.
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

When It’s Cool To Hate The Jews

But – and yes, this will sound petty – can we please get an anti-Jew-hatred bill?. You see, for years, proportional to our population numbers, Jews have been the target of hate crimes far more than any other group, according to a study by the American Enterprise Institute based on the FBI’s hate crimes data. (We make up just two percent of the population, but we’ve been the victim of 60 percent of reported anti-religious hate crime.)