Four County students raise funds

Led by the Skills USA chapter, Four County Career Center students in Archbold united in a school-wide effort and raised almost $300 for the non-profit outreach “Together We Can Make A Difference.” The organization assists people of all ages in northwest Ohio with basic needs and resources that are not available with any government assistance programs. Shown presenting the check to “Together We Can Make A Difference” Executive Director Kelli Burkhardt and Vice President of the Board Terri Sedam, are Skills USA Leadership team members – front, from left – Saige Johnson of Wauseon, Katie Rose of Archbold, Burkhardt, Olivia Philpot of Napoleon, Kaley Webster of Delta, Jaidah Torres of Napoleon, Sedam, Shaylee Cupp of Montpelier, McKenna Carter of Bryan – back, from left – Brooklyn Miller of Tinora, Levi Sudholtz of Fairview, Esten Kennerk of Edgerton, Trenton Bechstein of Liberty Center, Sam Wilburn of Pettisville, Gabriel Smith of Hicksville, Matthew Pace of Delta, Austin Brogan of Patrick Henry), Austin Tomaszewski of Bryan, Conor Brown of Bryan, Izabelle Wyse of Delta, and Skills USA advisor, Krista Whetro, who coordinated the event.