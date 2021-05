Two of the biggest games on the schedule for the Oklahoma Sooners every year involve their two rivalry series. The biggest without questions is the matchup with the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry game. This border war has been going on for over a century. They have had 116 meetings in 121 years of history with the Longhorns holding onto the edge but the Sooners are making a lot of noise as of late. Since 2000 the Sooners have won 15 games to just seven for Texas. OU is currently on a three-game win streak in the series.