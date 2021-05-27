Cancel
SEC Tournament Primer: Florida vs. Alabama

By Scott Carter
Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The Gators limped into the SEC Tournament, burdened by a season-high four-game losing streak. Two games later, Florida's fortunes are loaded with promise. Following wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State in Hoover, Ala., the No. 6-seed Gators (37-19) face 10th-seed Alabama (31-22) at 5:30 ET Thursday. The Gators can advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals with a victory. As an added bonus, they would have Friday off and not have to play again until noon on Saturday. Meanwhile, if the Gators lose to the Crimson Tide, they would have to play No. 2-seed Tennessee on Friday night in an elimination game.

