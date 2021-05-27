Cancel
*Confirmed* Boston Bruins-New York Islanders Gm. 1 Saturday

By Jimmy Murphy
bostonhockeynow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has confirmed Boston Hockey Now and NYI Hockey Now reports that the Boston Bruins will host the New York Islanders at TD Garden in Game 1 Saturday night at 8 PM ET. Game 2 between the Isles and the Bruins will take place on Memorial Day but a puck drop time has not been determined yet. That as well as the days and times for Games 3 and 4 at Nassau Coliseum, and if necessary, Game 5 (TD Garden), Game 6 (Nassau Coliseum), and Game 7 (TD Garden) could be announced as early as 3 PM ET today.

