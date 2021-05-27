Eagles promote Canadian Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations

Zach Ertz's future with the Philadelphia Eagles remains uncertain, so one of the greatest tight ends in franchise history is taking matters into his own hands. Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ertz will not attend the voluntary workouts for the Eagles -- which begin Tuesday -- and is expected to miss the remainder of the offseason program until his situation is resolved. The Eagles tight end wants a fresh start elsewhere, whether he's traded by the team or released.