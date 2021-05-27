newsbreak-logo
NFL

Eagles promote Canadian Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles promoted Montreal native Catherine Raiche to vice president of football operations on Thursday. Raiche previously served as the Eagles football operations/player personnel coordinator for the past two seasons. She will now be involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.

