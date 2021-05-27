Monaco to Indianapolis

After an unforgettable Monaco Grand Prix for McLaren Racing, our attention immediately turns to the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 this weekend, where Arrow McLaren SP will field three drivers. Pato O’Ward will start 12th in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, looking to improve on his sixth-place finish and Rookie of the Year honours in 2020. Felix Rosenqvist lines up 14th in his first Indy 500 with the team, piloting the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. And two-time Indianapolis 500 winner – and former McLaren F1 driver – Juan Pablo Montoya will drive the No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, making his first start in the race since 2017 from 24th on the grid.