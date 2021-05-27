A Bears Trade For Julio Jones? Exploring If They Can (And Should)
Julio Jones appears to have reached an end of the road with the Atlanta Falcons. After a Hall of Fame-worthy career and the best receiver in franchise history, it’s clear salary cap issues will force the franchise to move on from their superstar. Expectations are he’ll be traded in the coming weeks. Atlanta is still trying to determine what they can get for him. A lot of Chicago Bears fans have asked the question. Could their team be a possibility?www.sportsmockery.com