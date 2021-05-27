Report: Gurley visiting Lions

While most pundits had glowing reviews of the Dolphins’ 2021 draft haul, many fans were disappointed to watch Miami’s brass overlook the running back position for a second straight year. The 2021 tailback class was widely regarded as one of the weakest classes in recent years outside of the top three prospects; Najee Harris, Travis Etienne, and Javonte Williams. It seemed as if Williams would fall right into Miami’s lap at pick #36, but the Denver Broncos made a jump to pick #35 and stole the North Carolina product. Chris Grier did add RB Gerrid Doaks from the University of Cincinnati in the seventh round, but it seems unlikely that he will fill a larger role than that of Patrick Laird.