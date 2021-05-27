newsbreak-logo
Report: Gurley visiting Lions

By Matthew Washington
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions are hosting free-agent running back Todd Gurley on Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gurley spent the 2020 season with Atlanta Falcons and rushed for a career-low 678 yards to go along with nine touchdowns. He also had 25 receptions for 164 receiving yards. If the...

