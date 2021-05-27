Hundreds of foreign troops to stay in Kabul: The Sun

Withdrawing from war zones usually doesn’t end our government’s role in a war. U.S. forces are often just relocated to a neighboring country and expected to continue the same mission from a new base. Shortly before leaving office, Trump ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Somalia, where they have been working with the government in Mogadishu in their war with Al-Shabaab. The withdrawal finished in late January, but now those troops are still fighting Al-Shabaab from their new homes in Kenya and Djibouti. Military Times reported last month on the new arrangement: "Three months after the completed drawdown, senior US Africa Command leaders say that they are essentially doing the same work, but "commuting" from Europe and other East African countries to get it done." Instead of resisting withdrawals from countries where the US is waging open-ended wars, the military is simply continuing the wars from new locations. Because there is no change to the underlying policies, the troops move, but the wars continue.