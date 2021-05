Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Atlanta, Georgia – A city councilman, running for the Mayor of Atlanta, was dragged by suspects that had stolen his car on Wednesday. The suspects were described as juveniles between six and twelve years old. Councilman Antonio Brown voted last year to defund the Atlanta Police Department and withheld $73 million dollars from their budget and he is running for Mayor on a platform to “reimagine” the police.