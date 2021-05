With ESPN reportedly out of the Wayne Gretzky sweepstakes, the Great One could soon be headed to Turner as a studio analyst for TNT’s NHL coverage beginning next season. The former Oilers, Kings, Rangers and Blues center had been in negotiations with ESPN/ABC, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, but the Connecticut-based media giant balked at Gretzky’s salary demands, refusing to go higher than $2 million a year. The 60-year-old Hall-of-Famer is said to be seeking upwards of $5 million annually, a price Turner could be willing to pay.