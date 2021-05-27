Raiders Roster Evaluation: Johnathan Hankins

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

The Raiders haven't had many reliable faces at defensive tackle over the last two seasons.

One who has been able to be a consistent presence on Sundays is defensive tackle, Johnathan Hankins.

The former New York Giant and Indianapolis Colt has been with the Raiders over the last three seasons and is returning on a one-year deal.

In that time, Hankins has racked up 98 total tackles and 2.5 sacks, all while missing only one game in his Raiders tenure.

He hasn't ever got close to replicating the career-high seven sacks and eight tackles for a loss that he had for the Giants in 2014.

Hankins has become more of a run-focused defender, having the 37th best grade in run defense by Pro Football Focus last season.

Overall, though, his most recent overall grades from PFF have him ranked as a slightly below-average player.

Being above average at least one important aspect can still go a long way, and Hankins brings that in how he can impact the run game.

With that and his nearly non-existent injury history, Hankins is likely set up to be a starter on the Raiders' defensive line once again.

