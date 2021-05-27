Cancel
New Bloomfield, MO

Thursday morning severe weather update

By Joseph Farrell
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BLOOMFIELD — If thunderstorms come to an end before midday, allowing us to go through some dry time into the afternoon, conditions would favor more robust thunderstorm development with round two later today. Thunderstorms produced during round two will be along and out ahead of a cold front that will eventually pass through mid-Missouri.

Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Boone County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Callaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Callaway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND CENTRAL CALLAWAY COUNTIES At 503 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia Regional Airport, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bloomfield and Fulton. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri near exit 148. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Boone County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Callaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Callaway The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Boone County in central Missouri Central Callaway County in central Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ashland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Columbia Regional Airport around 455 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include New Bloomfield and Fulton. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 144 and 148. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Callaway County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Callaway, Gasconade, Montgomery, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Callaway; Gasconade; Montgomery; Osage The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in east central Missouri Southeastern Callaway County in central Missouri Northeastern Osage County in central Missouri Northern Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chamois, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hermann and Big Spring. This also includes Deutschheim Historic Site. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH