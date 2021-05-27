Thursday morning severe weather update

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Callaway The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Boone County in central Missouri Central Callaway County in central Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ashland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Columbia Regional Airport around 455 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include New Bloomfield and Fulton. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 144 and 148. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH