New York and Philadelphia fans were barred from spitting at Trae Young and pouring popcorn at Russell Westbrook
In separate incidents on Wednesday, two fans were locked out of the NBA Arena indefinitely due to improper behavior against players on the court. Philadelphia 76ers Announcement Fans who poured popcorn into the Washington Wizards are defending Russell Westbrook, who left the court after being injured at the Wells Fargo Center. Season tickets will be canceled and will be locked out of the arena indefinitely.texasnewstoday.com