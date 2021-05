The United States may transfer troops being withdrawn from Afghanistan to the countries of Central Asia, the Wall Street Journal newspaper writes, citing sources. The publication notes that Washington needs bases to accommodate not only military personnel but also drones, bombers, and artillery to support Kabul and deter militants of the radical Taliban movement. According to representatives of the US government and the Pentagon, the neighboring countries of Central Asia, the Persian Gulf states, and individual Navy ships are considered as possible places for future deployment of troops.