Walz to announce incentives to get vaccinated

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz will outline incentives this afternoon (Thursday 2 p-m) to encourage more Minnesotans to get the COVID vaccine. The list of perks includes things like State park passes, fishing licenses and fair and amusement park tickets. The governor's spokesman says 100-thousand Minnesotans who are vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible to choose from a wide range of incentives. Walz has set a goal of 70 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 16 being vaccinated by July 1st.