‘Uh, Senator….Let me clarify that.’ ATF Nominee Grilled by Skeptical Senators

May 29, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), chair of the Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, and Chris. Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced a pair of bills to prevent future Muslim bans and safeguard rights for those with legal status in the United States. Both bills were originally introduced in 2017 as a direct response to President Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban, which separated families and unleashed chaos at airports across the country as people from seven Muslim-majority countries were detained for hours without food or water before being deported. Some individuals were pressured to sign papers giving up their legal status. In many cases, these individuals had no opportunity to see an attorney or even call anyone for legal guidance. In California airports—including SFO and LAX—people were held up and separated because of President Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban.