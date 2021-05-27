Philadelphia 76ers cancel fan season tickets after Westbrook popcorn incident – NBC10 Philadelphia
The Sixers announced Thursday morning that they had revoked their spectator’s season ticket membership. Throw popcorn at injured Russell Westbrook.. They also banned their fans indefinitely from all events at the Wells Fargo Center after the fourth quarter incident. Sixers win Game 2 Wizards on Wednesday night Of their first round playoff series. The team apologized to Westbrook and Wizards for being “exposed to this kind of unacceptable rude behavior.”pennsylvanianewstoday.com