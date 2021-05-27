Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers cancel fan season tickets after Westbrook popcorn incident – ​​NBC10 Philadelphia

By chrisspink
pennsylvanianewstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers announced Thursday morning that they had revoked their spectator’s season ticket membership. Throw popcorn at injured Russell Westbrook.. They also banned their fans indefinitely from all events at the Wells Fargo Center after the fourth quarter incident. Sixers win Game 2 Wizards on Wednesday night Of their first round playoff series. The team apologized to Westbrook and Wizards for being “exposed to this kind of unacceptable rude behavior.”

pennsylvanianewstoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Scott Brooks
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Nba Tickets#Sixers#The Wells Fargo Center#The Washington Wizards#Injured Russell Westbrook#Playoff Series#Dc#Wells Fargo#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Wizards' Raul Neto (hamstring) will be GTD Tuesday

Washington Wizards point guard Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's play-in game against the Boston Celtics, per head coach Scott Brooks. What It Means:. Neto missed the final two games of the regular season due to a strained left hamstring. Davis Bertans drew the...
NBAwsn.com

NBA Play-In Tournament: Overview, Odds, & Predictions

The NBA Play-In Tournament returns for the second season in a row!. There are some surprise competitors in the Play-In tournament, including 2020 NBA Playoff standouts the Boston Celtics, and the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers!. Young squads like the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies are working to...
NBA247Sports

Philadelphia 76ers Videos

Highlights: Wizards at 76ers (Game 5) (2:57) Breaking: Joel Embiid Out For Game 5 Versus Wizards With Knee Injury (5:19) Bill Reiter gives his thoughts on Joel Embiid missing Game 5 with a knee injury. Wizards Go With Hack-A-Simmons Strategy In Game 4 Win (3:34) Rip Hamilton gives his thoughts...
NBAchatsports.com

Ted Leonsis Made Things a Little Awkward When Honoring Russell Westbrook

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards played their first home game since Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for career triple-doubles in Monday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, Westbrook was honored with a No. 182 jersey, representing his career triple-doubles, from team owner Ted Leonsis. Seven...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Scott Brooks’ Future with the Wizards?

The Washington Wizards have had an odd season to say the least. They started the season 0-5, were 17-32 49 games into the season, but somehow have managed to clinch a play-in spot after last night’s 121-105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell Westbrook’s heroics continued with another triple-double stat line of 21 points, 12 assists and 17 rebounds. Their record has moved to 33-38 on the year, and they have gone 16-6 over their last 22 games.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook, Wizards clinch 8 seed in East

The Washington Wizards have clinched the 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after a last-second victory against the Charlotte Hornets on the final day of the NBA regular season. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal did just enough to put the game away late, as the Wizards won 115-110 as they continue to keep their momentum heading into the playoffs.
NBANBA

Recap: Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards to 115-110 win in regular season finale

Wizards: Bradley Beal (25), Russell Westbrook (23), Robin Lopez (18) Hornets: Terry Rozier (22), LaMelo Ball (19), Miles Bridges (17) The Wizards defeated the Hornets 115-110 on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena in the final game of the regular season. Washington finishes the season eighth in the Eastern Conference and now advances to the NBA Play-In Tournament, which begins on Tuesday night. Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, the 184th triple-double of his career and his 38th of the season. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 25 points, including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter.
NBAchatsports.com

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook in attendance for Mystics’ regular-season opener

Russell Westbrook has taken the nation’s capital by storm in just the six months since he first donned Wizards colors. On nights when he doesn’t terrorize opposing defenses and rack up triple-doubles, Westbrook likes to support the local WNBA squad Washington Mystics. The Wizards’ point guard was spotted at the...
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook defends Brooks: 'Scotty is one hell of a coach'

When the Wizards were at their lowest points this season, during their worst losing streaks, no one took more heat from fans than head coach Scott Brooks. He's in the final year of his contract and, despite all the injuries and the unprecedented ordeal the team had with the coronavirus, Brooks received a lot of the blame.
NBAchatsports.com

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NBA announced today that Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in the month of May. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game, helping lead the Wizards to the eighth seed and a spot in the play-in tournament.