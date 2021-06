The extended May 17th IRS tax deadline has passed and most of us will breathe a sigh of relief as refunds arrive or tax payments clear the bank. Another year done!. But what if weeks or months after you thought you were done with taxes, you receive a notice there was something wrong with your return? Maybe the notice stated the return was prepared incorrectly or that they intend to audit it or that you owe. Perhaps the notice is so unclear you cannot tell what they want. What should you do?