The enhanced child tax credit is an important part of the latest stimulus package, and will impact an estimated 39 million American families. Parents can receive up to $3,000 for each child aged 6 to 17, or $3,600 for children under 6, and can decide if they'd like to receive half of that money through advance monthly payments this year. To estimate how much your family is eligible for, you can use CNET's child tax credit calculator.