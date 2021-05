The conservative political pundit and former U.S. senator didn't blame CNN for dropping him for his racist comments about Native Americans. CNN, he said on Fox News Monday night, “has a right to fire me if they don’t like what I’m saying or what I am doing.” While adding that he has “no animus” toward CNN and “appreciates the opportunity” the network gave him, he also leaned hard into conservative grievance culture, claiming that the “intolerance of the left is really the issue here and the cancel culture that is flowing from it." Santorum also claimed that he’d heard from “many CNN contributors who talked to me afterwards who are very concerned about the cancel culture that’s now hitting them at CNN.”