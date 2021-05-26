Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

President Biden accused of abandoning Afghanistan

By PAN Monitor/mud
pajhwok.com
 12 days ago

KABUL (Pajhwok): An influential US senator has lambasted President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan by September 11. The presidential move was not backed by a clear plan to mitigate the risks once US troops had withdrawn, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed. Speaking in the Senate...

pajhwok.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#President Biden#American Troops#Pajhwok#Republican#Al Qaeda#President Joe Biden#Terrorists#Us Senator#American Forces#The Senate#Kabul#Fight#Horrific Reports#Sharia#Wishful Thinking#Kabul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

What Obama’s second term could teach Biden and the Dems

FORGET 2009 — It’s become fashionable in politics to compare 2021 to 2009, another year when an incoming Democratic president faced serious economic and public health challenges and struggled with how long to let bipartisan talks play out on his top domestic priority. But the more relevant year when it comes to President Joe Biden’s agenda is actually 2013.
Iowa Falls, IAthegazette.com

Abandoning our allies in Afghanistan is the wrong way to end America’s longest war

The United States plans to withdraw from Afghanistan this year, but we’re leaving friends behind and some of them will die because of it. President Joe Biden this year announced a few thousand remaining U.S. troops would leave the country by Sept. 11, the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks that triggered the conflict. As the deadline draws near, there’s concern that thousands of Afghans who sided with the United States during the war will be left to fend for themselves amid a threat of rising violence.
Congress & Courtspdjnews.com

Lankford, colleagues demand answers on status and plans for Guantanamo Bay prisoners as Biden plans Afghanistan troop withdrawal

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) led a letter to President Biden to demand a status update on his plans for continuing to detain terrorists at US facilities in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, since the Biden Administration has announced plans to withdraw our remaining troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. Joining Lankford in sending the letter are Senators Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ted…
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Family of George Floyd meets with President Biden

Floyd family meets with Biden. The AP’s Alexandra Jaffe and Alan Fram report: “The anniversary of George Floyd’s death was supposed to be a milestone moment, a time to mark passage of legislation to “root out systemic racism” in the criminal justice system, in the words of President Joe Biden. Instead, Floyd’s family visited Washington on Tuesday to mourn with Biden and prod Congress to act as they commemorate the loss of their brother, father and son one year ago. … ‘Today is the day that he set the world in a rage’ Floyd’s brother Philonise said, addressing reporters at the Capitol alongside family members, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers. ‘We need to be working together to make sure that people do not live in fear in America any more,’ he said. … Later, family members spent an hour with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.”
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden wants to beat Trump. Twice.

With help from Meridith McGraw, Allie Bice, and Daniel Payne. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. As former President DONALD TRUMP continues to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Book claims Trump believed Democrats would replace Biden with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama in 2020 election

Former President Trump believed that Democrats would replace then-candidate Joe Biden with former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton or former first lady Michelle Obama as the party’s nominee in 2020, according to a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender. The forthcoming book, “‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election’:...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Trump to hit ‘timid and corrupt’ Biden on China in rare speech

Donald Trump will hit President Biden hard on China during remarks at the North Carolina Republican state convention tonight, according to leaked excerpts of the speech. “Sadly, the current administration is so timid and corrupt that instead of holding China accountable, the Biden Administration shut down the U.S. government investigation into the origins of the virus shortly after taking office,” former President Trump is expected to say.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: ‘The new Mitch McConnell’?

D.C. NORMALCY MILESTONE: The White House briefing room returned to full capacity today. National security adviser JAKE SULLIVAN briefed reporters on President JOE BIDEN’S European trip, which begins Wednesday. Most questions focused on the end-of-trip meeting with Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN in Geneva on June 16. Sullivan came to the...
Presidential Electionvermontbiz.com

Sanders praises President Biden’s budget proposal

Vermont Business Magazine Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Friday issued the following statement after President Joe Biden released his fiscal year 2022 federal budget proposal:. “The budget that President Biden has submitted to Congress constitutes the most significant agenda for working families in the modern...
Boone County, MObocojo.com

President Biden is right to redefine infrastructure

President Biden is in ongoing talks to discuss his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Ever since its release, critics have claimed that many aspects of the plan have nothing to do with infrastructure. However, that isn’t really fair. Today’s economy requires the definition of infrastructure to go beyond traditional transit systems like roads and bridges. In fact, the Cambridge Dictionary defines “infrastructure” as the “basic systems and services that a country or organization uses in order to work effectively.” This definition opens up the concept of infrastructure to include the things that make society function — allowing workers to do their jobs, businesses to grow, and people to transfer knowledge and information. The traditional examples of infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and railways are hugely important. The delays caused by traffic jams alone cost the economy more than $120 billion every year in lost productivity.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...