Three Lawsuits that Will Change Vermont Education

On a snowy January weekend, I took my AIARE Level 1 course with Petra Cliffs’ co-owner Steve Charest, who has been an AIARE course provider since 2009. Local Covid restrictions made this year’s courses different from any others Charest has taught over the past decade, and Charest’s Vermont-based courses were unlike others in the country. Throughout the winter, the state had some of the most restrictive regulations in the country, including a ban on multi-household gatherings for the holidays and a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone who has traveled outside of the state. By the time Charest held his first AIARE course of the season, Governor Scott had loosened the restrictions to allow groups of less than ten people to gather outdoors as long as they maintained six feet of distance and always wore a mask, but maintained the two-week quarantine restrictions for out-of-state visitors.