newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Wrong-way moped driver stopped after chase through several towns

By Boston 25 News Staff
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 9 a.m State Police received a call about a moped driver who potentially had a knife and threatened to hurt himself. The driver was seen in the area of Centennial Drive in Peabody and then shortly after, driving the wrong way on the southbound side of Route 95. He then reached Route 114 eastbound when State Police cruisers began following, with no lights on and “not in a pursuit posture,” said State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramedics#Boston Police#General Hospital#Msp#Boston 25 News#A M State Police#Moped Driver#Driving#State Police Cruisers#Vehicles#Medford Square#Centennial Drive#Mass#Peabody#Wrong Way Moped
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
Related
Public Safetyledburyreporter.co.uk

Banned driver caught after A49 police chase

A BANNED driver tried to escape police when he was caught behind the wheel on a Herefordshire main road. Karl Antony Williams pleaded guilty to six charges when he appeared before magistrates in Hereford. The court heard Williams had driven a blue Ford Fiesta without due care and attention, while...
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Salem, NHRegister Citizen

Driver arrested following wrong-way crash on Interstate 93

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — A motorist has been accused of driving while intoxicated in a wrong-way crash with a box truck on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire. Police said the driver, identified as Anne Bell, 26, of Albany, New York, was traveling in the wrong direction on the northbound Exit 1 off-ramp at about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday and collided with the truck.
BBC

Driver killed in Stretford crash after failing to stop for police

A man has died in a crash after failing to stop for police and hitting another vehicle in Greater Manchester. The crash happened on Urmston Lane in Trafford at about 13:30 BST. Greater Manchester Police said officers "spotted a suspicious vehicle and signalled for it to stop but it failed...
Meriden, CTncadvertiser.com

Police: DUI driver arrested after wrong-way collision in Meriden

MERIDEN — A Hartford woman was charged after driving the wrong way on Route 15 in Meriden, according to state police. Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, state troopers responded to Route 15 north at Exit 67W. Alma Robleto, 19, of Roosevelt Street in Hartford, was charged with operating under the...
Pleasant Prairie, WIwlip.com

Suspect Severely Injured After High Speed Chase

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP0–A man sustained severe injuries after allegedly fleeing from police. The chase happened Saturday afternoon, shortly before 12:30 PM. According to Pleasant Prairie Police, an officer spotted a reckless driver and tried to pull him over near Highway 50 and 45th Avenue. The driver fled the scene...
Grand Rapids, MIFox17

One dead in wrong-way driver head-on crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Southbound US-131 was closed at Ann Street during the early part of the Friday commute due to a wrong-way crash that left a woman dead. The crash took place around 2:40 a.m. when an SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of US-131 hit a car head-on at Ann Street, reported the Michigan State Police. One of the vehicles ended up on its side, said FOX 17 staff who saw the crash.