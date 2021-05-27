Wrong-way moped driver stopped after chase through several towns

At 9 a.m State Police received a call about a moped driver who potentially had a knife and threatened to hurt himself. The driver was seen in the area of Centennial Drive in Peabody and then shortly after, driving the wrong way on the southbound side of Route 95. He then reached Route 114 eastbound when State Police cruisers began following, with no lights on and “not in a pursuit posture,” said State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.