Donna Bonita Walden, Age 63 Cleveland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Well maintained home with a BRAND NEW ROOF!! 3 bed, 3.5 bath home with 2 additional rooms in the finished basement that could potentially be used as bedrooms, or a office space. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, a large deck perfect for entertaining overlooking the private back yard. Master on main includes plenty of space, walk in closets, large on suite including double vanity, large jet tub with separate walk in shower. Plenty of space, with endless opportunities! Cabin has 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths (1 bath is a combo laundry room), main room includes kitchen space and living room with fireplace. Yellow pine flooring throughout much of house. Large/tall crawlspace functions as workshop area. Included with sale is a vacant level lot in front of the cabin which when combined with cabin lot is estimated at 1 acre total. Vacant lot has rushing creek frontage in a park-like setting suitable for outdoor enjoyment and recreation, RV parking, garden plot, storage buildings, etc. Single-wide mobile home (Lot 2, Section M) and separate level lot (Lot II, Section M) across cul-de-sac with long creek frontage can be purchased with cabin, but not separately, for $229,000. Acreage with any type of water feature typically flies off the shelf and this beautiful wooded tract has tons of frontage on a mountain stream giving you several building site options. Property also currently has a septic system and well in place. Bring your imagination and get ready to explore nature from your mountain retreat. There is currently an older manufactured home and outbuilding on property. The manufactured home and outbuilding on property are given no value. Enter the home at your own risk. Black mold has been found in the home. Please wear a mask. Relax by the majestic stone fireplace with hardwood and LVP floors under your feet, curl up with a book in the sunroom overlooking the firepit, and enjoy the breeze and view through French-door access to your private deck. Entertain guests in an open-concept great room with dining area and a stylish kitchen equipped with custom soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, under and upper mount lighting, SS GE Titan XL appliances, lazy Susan corner cabinets, pull-out spice rack vertical drawers, designed for convenience and perfect for the inspired home chef or baker. Gorgeous master features several cozy reading nooks, French doors to private patio with 68-jet 5-seat UV light Belize jacuzzi with waterfall. The en suite European-style spa bathroom features a granite double vanity, stand-alone tub, and slate tile enclosed rain shower with dual shower heads and a tile bench seat with separate commode area for maximum privacy. Bedroom two also features an en suite spacious bathroom with double-vanity, shower-tub combo and private commode area. Aside from deer and other wildlife, you'll see Mt. Yonah in the distance and have access to many nearby Appalachian trail heads, waterfalls, streams, lakes, and travel destinations like Baby Land General, the North GA Wildlife Park, wineries, copper mines, Helen, Toccoa, and more. Enjoy private walking trails throughout the 3 acres with plenty of space for parking on the gravel circular lot including room for a golf cart in the partial walk-out basement/laundry/mudroom. Level-entry driveway-access to both floors makes it convenient for those who do not enjoy stairs. Huge Rheem water heater, 50-year shingles, dual HVAC units with programable thermostats, easy to maintain 3-canister filtered well water system, and reliable Windstream Internet & DishTV services. Schedule your exclusive showing today. Pre-Approved buyers only.