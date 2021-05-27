Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, GA

Donna Bonita Walden, Age 63 Cleveland

By Name
wrwh.com
 8 days ago

Donna Bonita Walden, age, 63 of Cleveland, Ga., died on Tuesday, May 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel in Clermont, Ga. Reverend Michael Wilkes will officiate the service. The family will receive friends...

www.wrwh.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clermont, GA
Obituaries
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Cleveland, GA
Obituaries
City
Lula, GA
City
Clermont, GA
City
Cleveland, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Sisters#Reverend Michael Wilkes#Home#Interment#Friends#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

These houses are for sale in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, GA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

House hunt Cleveland: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cozy 3/2 Mountain Cottage with outstanding renovation complete in 2020. Deck overlooks horse stables and the North GA Mountains with a wide panoramic views from the wraparound deck. All new kitchen appliances, light fixtures, faucets, new bathroom addition, tile and carpet is new, hardwood floors, 3 new Daikin mini splits w/ remotes, new ceiling fans w remotes, new tankless hot water heater, tons of storage, new painting inside/ out. So much more...Ammenities incl. 24 hr. Guard gated Resort , Clubhouse, 2 outdoor pool, 1 inside pool, Lake, Horse Barn w trail rides, Putt-putt, Waterslide, Playground(s), Walking trails w waterfalls, Monthly activities, Wifi, Water, steam, sauna, beach and more. Call Barbie or Alex today. 7 miles from Helen 3 miles from Ingles and restaurants. Seller is interested in selling furnishings. Most all was purchased in 2019 and 2020. Seller is a licensed realtor<p><strong>For open house information, contact Barbie Pierce Eisenberg, Coldwell Banker Upchurch Rlty. at 706-543-4000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome to your own private oasis in NGM. This 117 acre property boasts your very own 7000 sqft Barn Dominium with rustic cabin finishes and ample storage for car collections or even your very own event center. Relax while fishing in your own pond stocked with bass, catfish, and bream then take a walk down to your Shoal Creek as there is a mile creek frontage on the property in addition to multiple waterfalls. Shopping? You are just minutes from Dahlonega, Cleveland, Clermont. You can see Price Memorial Hall from your front porch. Don't miss out on this opportunity.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Allen Dellinger, Keller Williams Lanier Partner at 770-503-7070</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> IN TOWN of Cleveland, 26.13 Acres with traditional circa 1966 4 sides Brick Ranch. Are you craving privacy but still want to be in town? This is it!!! Traditional charmer in great shape for it's age. Large Eat in kitchen, Family room with fireplace, formal living room, formal dining room, office with private outside entrance, plus 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths, all on the main floor. Partial Basement is unfinished but has full bath plus a fireplace! Enclosed porch. Several out buildings for storage, workshop etc. Fenced in yard for pets or kids...privacy and acreage are yours here. Nice Creek along border of the property. This tract lays partially in the city limits of Cleveland and partially in the County. Home is connected to City Sewer and City Water. Also a well on the property. This tract could be utilized for many purposes other than single family residential...consider the possibilities.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Teressa Holtzclaw, Fourth Mountain Real Estate at 706-878-4044</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Absolutely stunning designer home with 6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths. Over 5000 HSF home with YEAR-ROUND LONG RANGE LAYERED MOUNTAIN VIEWS beyond compare! Situated on 10 Acres in a a VERY PRIVATE setting! This elegant masterpiece of a home has many unique features, including THREE Master suites on the main floor, laundry on main, basement apartment, huge bonus room/Bed Room with attached bathroom and large storage room, safe room and lots of unfinished area in basement. Gorgeous cooks kitchen, 2 ovens and granite counter tops. PLUS state of the art vent hood for outside kitchen on the huge screen enclosed porch with vaulted ceilings. Large recreation room/office/entertaining room with vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling glass windows to take in the view. Custom porches and huge deck with clear railing barriers overlook the mountain view and the generous sized pool with 2 infinity edges and raised spa. Solar Panels are in place to produce most of the electricity needed to keep this spacious home heated and cooled, keeping the electric bills reasonable. Circular drive way leads to the 2 attached garages located on either end of the home, for a total of 3 indoor parking spaces. Other upgrades include walnut floors and standing rib metal roofing. Whether you are looking for a great full-time home or a vacation rental, this elegant home will not disappoint you! Located a short distance from 4 wineries, just a few miles from Helen, Cleveland and Dahlonega. No Covenants, No Restrictions, NO HOA. Subject to county A1 Zoning. This listing includes 30 acres. Listing also available with 10 acres -see MLS# 8793394<p><strong>For open house information, contact Teressa Holtzclaw, Fourth Mountain Real Estate at 706-878-4044</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR2VvcmdpYSUyME11bHRpcGxlJTIwTGlzdGluZyUyMFNlcnZpY2UuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtR0FNTFMtODk0NzU0MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Gainesville, GAGainesville Times

Column: Vaccinations weren’t so controversial in the 1950s

The news these days is dominated by the coronavirus, television newscasts showing needle after needle puncturing arm after arm. Maybe if they’d back off showing that so many times, fewer people would be so squeamish about getting their shots. Vaccinations for various ailments over the years haven’t been quite so...
Cleveland, GAsuwaneemagazine.com

Brewery Spotlight: Tantrum Brewing Company

Located in the picturesque North Georgia mountains, Tantrum Brewing Company is passionate about making beer better while upholding the values of hard work, family and community. After a year and a half of working in the power industry and only two weeks away from closing on a house in Oklahoma,...
Cleveland, GAnowhabersham.com

Cleveland’s Chattahoochee Baptist Church continues community food assistance

According to missions director Karmen Hulsey, Chattahoochee Baptist Church in Cleveland, Georgia, is continuing its partnership with There’s Hope for the Hungry, a food distribution organization located in Cumming, Georgia. For May, assistance is available on Wednesday, May 12th. Free food is available for those needing assistance on the second...
Hall County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Pfizer vaccine available to those 12 and older this Saturday

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for everyone 12 years and older on Saturday, May 15. The Department of Public Health will provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the Hall County community at St. John Baptist Church in Gainesville May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 741 E.E. Butler Parkway Walk-ins will be accepted.
White County, GAwrwh.com

White County Rotary Awards Scholarships

(Cleveland)- White County Rotary Club has awarded two White County High School Students $1,000 scholarships for the next four years to continue their education. During this week’s meeting of the club, Rotary member Gene White took time, prior to awarding the scholarships to the two students, to share with the club a history of the scholarship program since it was formed in 1995.
Coweta County, GAThe Citizen Online

Cleveland Crocodiles chip in with book drive

When the students and staff at Cleveland Elementary saw the devastation left by the tornadoes that tore through Coweta County, they sprung into action to help. The Crocodile community recently held a book drive gathering up supplies for classroom libraries for Atkinson Elementary in Newnan. Atkinson Elementary sustained heavy damage...
White County, GAwrwh.com

Stair Climb To Honor September 11, 2001 New York Firefighters

(Cleveland)- White County Fire Services has announced an event that will honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. The 2021 Stair Climb has participants climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs which was the height of the World Trade Center Towers in their honor.
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cleveland require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. IMMEDIATE HIRE: Entry Level Positions- New Office Opening 2. Satellite Cable Tech 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 4. CDL-A Truck Driver - Avg $64k/Yr - Recent Grads Welcome - $5k Sign-On 5. Entry Level Sales Representative 6. Entry Level Appointment Setter
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

Get hired! Job openings in and around Cleveland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cleveland: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,000/Week + $1.5k Sign-On; 2. Sales Representative Customer Service; 3. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $3600 per week in GA; 4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week; 5. Sales Representative; 6. Operations Director; 7. Travel Allied - $33.03/Hour $1189/Weekly; 8. Telecommunications Technician; 9. Quality Clerk; 10. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly;
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

Check out these homes for sale in Cleveland now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Well maintained home with a BRAND NEW ROOF!! 3 bed, 3.5 bath home with 2 additional rooms in the finished basement that could potentially be used as bedrooms, or a office space. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, a large deck perfect for entertaining overlooking the private back yard. Master on main includes plenty of space, walk in closets, large on suite including double vanity, large jet tub with separate walk in shower. Plenty of space, with endless opportunities! <p><strong>For open house information, contact North GA Home Group, Virtual Properties Realty.com at 770-495-5050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Mountain cabin home (Lot 3, Section M) and 1 extra lot (Lot I, Section M) located on cul-de-sac in Mt. Yonah Scenic Estates in Sautee area (Cleveland address). Cabin has 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths (1 bath is a combo laundry room), main room includes kitchen space and living room with fireplace. Yellow pine flooring throughout much of house. Large/tall crawlspace functions as workshop area. Included with sale is a vacant level lot in front of the cabin which when combined with cabin lot is estimated at 1 acre total. Vacant lot has rushing creek frontage in a park-like setting suitable for outdoor enjoyment and recreation, RV parking, garden plot, storage buildings, etc. Single-wide mobile home (Lot 2, Section M) and separate level lot (Lot II, Section M) across cul-de-sac with long creek frontage can be purchased with cabin, but not separately, for $229,000.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dale Holmes, Headwaters Realty at 706-754-5101</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Mobile Home on 14.77 acres nestled away in a private setting with a stream in White Co. Acreage with any type of water feature typically flies off the shelf and this beautiful wooded tract has tons of frontage on a mountain stream giving you several building site options. Property also currently has a septic system and well in place. Bring your imagination and get ready to explore nature from your mountain retreat. There is currently an older manufactured home and outbuilding on property. The manufactured home and outbuilding on property are given no value. Enter the home at your own risk. Black mold has been found in the home. Please wear a mask.<p><strong>For open house information, contact WILLIAM FERGUSON, Sun Realty Group, LLC. at 404-410-0035</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Resplendent and soothing, this cedar-planked Mountain Marvel offers a warm welcome with Cathedral beamed ceilings, floor to ceiling windows flooding with natural light, and a gorgeous wooded view from nearly every window. Relax by the majestic stone fireplace with hardwood and LVP floors under your feet, curl up with a book in the sunroom overlooking the firepit, and enjoy the breeze and view through French-door access to your private deck. Entertain guests in an open-concept great room with dining area and a stylish kitchen equipped with custom soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, under and upper mount lighting, SS GE Titan XL appliances, lazy Susan corner cabinets, pull-out spice rack vertical drawers, designed for convenience and perfect for the inspired home chef or baker. Gorgeous master features several cozy reading nooks, French doors to private patio with 68-jet 5-seat UV light Belize jacuzzi with waterfall. The en suite European-style spa bathroom features a granite double vanity, stand-alone tub, and slate tile enclosed rain shower with dual shower heads and a tile bench seat with separate commode area for maximum privacy. Bedroom two also features an en suite spacious bathroom with double-vanity, shower-tub combo and private commode area. Aside from deer and other wildlife, you'll see Mt. Yonah in the distance and have access to many nearby Appalachian trail heads, waterfalls, streams, lakes, and travel destinations like Baby Land General, the North GA Wildlife Park, wineries, copper mines, Helen, Toccoa, and more. Enjoy private walking trails throughout the 3 acres with plenty of space for parking on the gravel circular lot including room for a golf cart in the partial walk-out basement/laundry/mudroom. Level-entry driveway-access to both floors makes it convenient for those who do not enjoy stairs. Huge Rheem water heater, 50-year shingles, dual HVAC units with programable thermostats, easy to maintain 3-canister filtered well water system, and reliable Windstream Internet & DishTV services. Schedule your exclusive showing today. Pre-Approved buyers only.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jessica Stevens, Coldwell Banker Access Realty at 478-745-3991</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>