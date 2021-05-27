Above & Beyond Announce ABGT450 Lineup

Pendulum teases that new music is on the way with details on their forthcoming, four-track EP, Elemental, that’s due out this summer. There’s no doubt Australian drum and bass band Pendulum is one of the most iconic electronic acts of all time. Since first stepping onto the scene in 2002, their massive success has led them to headline some of the biggest festivals and stages in the world as well as earning platinum status on multiple albums. With their exceptional style of genre-blending hard-rock and bass music, Pendulum is back with bigger and better than ever tracks ready to take mainstage once again, proving they are no stranger to taking risks.