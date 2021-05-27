Above & Beyond Announce ABGT450 Lineup
Above & Beyond reveal the full lineup for ABGT450 London including Anjuna all-stars Ilan Bluestone, Mat Zo, Genix, and more!. Above & Beyond’s beloved Group Therapy Radio heads to London on Saturday, August 14 for its 450th milestone show. Tickets for ABGT450 sold out quickly as fans have been waiting for the return to in-person events, especially for ABGT which brings Anjuna fans from around the world together each year. With previous stops in cities including New York, Prague, and Hong Kong, Above & Beyond is keeping it local for this year’s festivities.edmidentity.com