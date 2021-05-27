Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plano, TX

Summer Curbside Meals

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 13 days ago

Curbside Weekly Meal Bundles Distribution Changes to Summer Schedule. During the summer break, Plano ISD’s Food and Nutritional Services (FANS) Department will continue to offer free weekly meal bundles for children 18 years and younger. However, please note the summer distribution schedule. Beginning June 1, distribution will be on Tuesdays...

plano.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Plano, TX
Society
City
Plano, TX
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage#Food Safety#Food Drink#Free School Meals#School Food#Quality Food#Summer School#In Summer#Plano Isd#Bowman Middle School#Plano Clark High School#W Spring Creek Pkwy#Plano Shepton High School#W Plano Pkwy#Id#Department#Summer Meal Bundles#Plano Meal Bundles#Food Items#Summer Break
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Desoto, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

DeSoto ISD providing free summer meals to children

DeSoto ISD will provide free meals over the summer to children at five different locations throughout the district. Meals are free for children 18 and under and identification is not needed, the district announced on social media. The five locations are:. DeSoto West Middle School: Meals served daily Monday through...
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

End of School Year Teacher Gift Idea

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my full disclosure. This End of School Year Teacher gift is so fun to give! Give a summer themed gift basket that teachers will actually use. Keep reading to find out how to make your own Summer gift to thank your kids’ teachers for all their hard work.
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Where to Enjoy a Kid-Free Night Out in Frisco

Sponsored by Bottled in Bond. For most of us, summer means making the most of our A/C, spending warm days at the pool, and planning tons of family-friendly activities while the kiddos are at home for a few months. However, that doesn’t mean you should let quality kid-free time fall to the wayside.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

take care of business

There is still work to be done. The businesses we depend on are depending on us. In order for them to recover, each of us can start by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting the shot not only protects people, it protects the livelihoods of businesses across the area. Nearly 1...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

How To Level Up Your Quarantine Hobby

You don’t have to stop baking bread and learning TikTok dances now that North Texas is reopening. The pandemic is winding down and the world is slowly reopening, but that doesn’t mean you have to throw out that sourdough starter with your stained sweatpants. There are plenty of opportunities to...
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

June 2021 New Biz List

This list of new Southlake businesses is provided by the Southlake Department of Economic Development and Tourism to help you see what’s new and what’s coming into the Southlake market! Contact us by Email if are a new business coming into town or if you have any questions about our listings. You may also visit www.SelectSouthlake.com for other business information or follow us on Facebook for the latest business news.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Easy Vegan “Crab” Cakes (GF)

Friends, forget about real crab cakes. These vegan crab cakes taste just like the real thing!. Jackfruit does it once again, creating the perfect flaky, fish-like texture, and chickpeas add some protein. Not only is the texture spot on, but they’re also mega flavorful and crispy thanks to bread crumbs and a quick pan fry. These are NOT to be missed! Just 1 bowl required. Let us show you how it’s done!
PetsPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Draw a Bird – Easy Printable Instructions

Any bird lover can draw a bird using basic shapes with our simple printable step-by-step guide. Even if you’ve never tried to draw before!. You don’t have to be an experienced artist to draw a nice, adorable bird: with this how to draw a bird easy, anyone can do it.
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

Local Events June 2021

This issue is loaded with lots of local events and activities!!. Click on the image below to open this week’s issue…. Let us know what you think:) Be sure to share this guide with friends and neighbors!. If you know of additional camps that we’ve overlooked, send us an email.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Northern Bobwhite Quail are Calling in North Texas

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, the habitat of the Northern Bobwhite Quail, and resulting population of the Bobwhite itself, is gravely threatened. Through the Connemara Meadow Nature Preserve’s Bobwhite Release program, Mione and Burke are hoping to reverse that trend. Last year, Mione and his team of volunteers worked with the City of Plano, the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center and Dr. William Woodfin, a private land owner located east of Melissa, to release Northern Bobwhite Quail on those properties, as well as the Connemara Meadow Nature Preserve. All have reported that the Northern Bobwhite Quail released late last summer have survived the winter and are successfully entering the breeding season. The 2021 plan is to continue releasing Northern Bobwhite Quail in each of those locations, perhaps two or three times. “Spencer has joined our volunteers in raising Bobwhites from chicks to be released in the Meadow, the Raptor Center, and the City of Plano. His previous experience in raising and releasing quail for the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area has been invaluable to the program. Spencer also independently incubated and hatched quail from eggs for release—which will add much needed diversity to the quail coveys,” Mione said. Some of Spencer’s Bobwhites have been released into a "call back" pen in the Meadow. The pen allows all but one Bobwhite to be released each morning in the Meadow; in the evening, that sole Bobwhite calls them back to the pen with a unique sound so that they can safely covey together and avoid predators. The goal of the call back pen is to allow the Bobwhites to learn how to survive in the open on a gradual basis prior to their total release into the Meadow.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lakeside Pet Groomers celebrates 5th anniversary in Plano

Lakeside Pet Groomers will mark its fifth anniversary in Plano this June. The business originally opened at 5813 Preston Road, but moved to its current location at 4017 Preston Road, Ste. B545, Plano, in November 2019 because of a need for additional space. The professional grooming business offers basic dog and cat grooming services, deshedding, nonanesthetic teeth cleaning, nail clipping and day care services. 972-403-8801. www.lakesidepetspa.com.