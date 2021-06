I missed the Vaqueros’ Chisholm Cup games against Denton, though I didn’t miss any wins, since Fort Worth still has yet to win a game this season and is rooted to the bottom of the Lone Star Conference Division. Their loss last night to the Midland-Odessa Sockers was different from their others. Many of the previous losses have been goalfests, but this match was a boring one where both teams struggled to create much in the way of scoring chances. The Sockers are atop the division, and the Vaqueros being able to play them relatively close might be taken as consolation. Then again, it’s cold comfort if you look at the NPSL standings.