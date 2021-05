BTC/USD appears set to begin the month of June near important support levels as it continues to languish within a solid bearish trajectory. After trying to mount a bit of a comeback a couple of days ago, Bitcoin has faced strong headwinds again and is now trading within sight of the 33500.00 ratio, which could prove to be a rather pivotal value if it is penetrated lower. On the 19th and 23rd of May, this level did spark reversals higher, but this only came after BTC/USD tested lower depths.