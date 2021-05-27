Cancel
Music

Truth x Lies Practice What They “Preach” with New Single

By Maria Clinton
edmidentity.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruth x Lies live and breathe house music like it’s their religion and they’re blessing the dance floor with “Preach,” via Techne Records!. Ian Bertles and Ryan Howard, or Truth x Lies as the world knows them, are two music lovers from New York City who are totally obsessed with big basslines and groovy beats. Since 2017, these guys have been entering the studio together with a dream and coming out with tunes soaked in vibrant character. It’s no wonder they’re sought after by the most exciting labels in the game like Dirtybird, Country Club Disco, Spinnin’, and Insomniac Records. Now, the boys are back with more of the good stuff, making their Techne debut with “Preach!”

edmidentity.com
Ryan Howard
