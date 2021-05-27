Truth x Lies Practice What They “Preach” with New Single

Light The Torch have released a music video for their new track "Let Me Fall Apart." The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "You Will Be The Death Of Me." The record is set to hit stores on June 25th and frontman Howard Jones had this to say about the new track, "I loved this song as soon as I heard it. The music stuck in my head, so I knew I had to work on it right from the beginning of writing the new album. [Guitarist] Francesco [Artusato] wrote a huge chorus so I did my best to match that energy. We are thrilled for this to finally see the light of day."