Truth x Lies Practice What They “Preach” with New Single
Truth x Lies live and breathe house music like it's their religion and they're blessing the dance floor with "Preach," via Techne Records!. Ian Bertles and Ryan Howard, or Truth x Lies as the world knows them, are two music lovers from New York City who are totally obsessed with big basslines and groovy beats. Since 2017, these guys have been entering the studio together with a dream and coming out with tunes soaked in vibrant character. It's no wonder they're sought after by the most exciting labels in the game like Dirtybird, Country Club Disco, Spinnin', and Insomniac Records. Now, the boys are back with more of the good stuff, making their Techne debut with "Preach!"