Hexagon, Plex Systems announce partnership

thefabricator.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHexagon, a provider of sensor, software, and autonomous technologies, and Plex Systems, a provider of cloud-delivered smart manufacturing systems, have announced a new, strategic partnership. The global partnership will enable Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division and Plex to co-sell Plex’s manufacturing execution system (MES) to Hexagon manufacturing customers. Hexagon customers will...

www.thefabricator.com
BusinessStreetInsider.com

nVent Electric (NVT) to Acquire CIS Global

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CIS Global LLC, a privately held leading provider of mission critical power and server rack-mount slide products for the rapidly growing data center and networking industries. The transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter for a cash purchase price of approximately $200 million, subject to adjustments.
whattheythink.com

Newco Graphics Poland Joins Reproflex3 Global Network

UK-based flexographic pre-press specialist Reproflex3 Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Newco Graphics in Poland to deliver its ProjectBlue technology in the country. Newco Graphics is the latest pre-press and plate provider to join Reproflex3’s growing global partnership network, which gives printers and brand owners access to its unique...
Businessaithority.com

O9 Solutions and Spinnaker SCA Collaborate on Integrated Business Planning

Stanton-Johnson Strengthens Spinnaker SCA’s Team to Lead Its o9 Practice. Spinnaker SCA, a leading international provider of supply chain strategy, planning, and operational consulting, announced that it has hired Deborah Stanton-Johnson as VP of Consulting for Spinnaker SCA’s Planning and Omni-channel division. She joins the company to focus on strengthening their o9 relationship and building Spinnaker SCA’s o9 practice. In conjunction with Debbie joining the company, Spinnaker SCA is delighted to announce their official partnership with o9 Solutions, a premier AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Ms. Stanton-Johnson will lead a cohesive partnership between Spinnaker SCA and o9 Solutions, combining Spinnaker SCA’s supply chain expertise and experienced consultants, with o9 Solutions’ platform for end-to-end constraint-based planning across the complete supply chain.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Facility Management System Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future | IBM, Oracle , SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Facility Management System Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Facility Management System market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Facility Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Greenshades And JazzHR Partner In Unified Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenshades Software, a leader in payroll, HR, and compliance solutions for midsized companies, is happy to announce a partnership with JazzHR, provider of award-winning applicant tracking software. The Greenshades unified payroll platform will now offer JazzHR features directly to Greenshades customers. The technology...
Computersbostonnews.net

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation worth $31.5 billion by 2026

According to a research report "System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The growing Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial automation, increasing safety and security concerns propelling the demand for automation systems, demand for low-cost, energy-efficient production processes by manufacturing plants, and advancements in the cloud computing technology are expected to drive the market from 2021 to 2026. The market for system integrators for industrial automation is well established and has many growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of automation products and solutions by small-scale players.
Economyatlantanews.net

Public Sector Outsourcing Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Atos, HCL Technologies, Fujitsu, TCS

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Public Sector Outsourcing Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Public Sector Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Public Sector Outsourcing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Public Sector Outsourcing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
ComputersTwice

AV Technology To Host AV/IT Webcast On June 9

On Wednesday, June 9, at 2:00 p.m. ET, AV Technology will host the Adaptable Hybrid AV/IT Ecosystems webcast. New Era AV/IT Series moderator, Cindy Davis and panelists recently met to go through the program. The following are some of the highlights of what will be discussed. Tossing the first curveball...
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market expected to grow USD XX.X million by 2025- Intel, Cognitec Systems, ArcSoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Thalmic Labs

The report covers complete analysis of the Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides 2D Gesture Recognition Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Industrycannabisnewsworld.com

ManifestSeven Announces Distribution Partnership with Eel River Organics

M7’s business-to-business division, Highlanders Distribution, to serve as exclusive distributor of ERO’s diverse line of cannabis products throughout California IRVINE,… Read More….. Excerpt only …. Source : ManifestSeven Announces Distribution Partnership with Eel River Organics. reposted by Cannabis News World.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Syniti Partners with smartShift and Natuvion to Accelerate RISE with SAP for SAP S/4HANA® Adoption

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced its strategic partnership with smartShift and Natuvion. The three companies have joined forces to help enterprises maximize their RISE with SAP opportunity by accelerating and simplifying the move to SAP S/4HANA.® The solution combines the best-of-breed automation-led implementation capabilities of three leading SAP partners via a single source regardless of approach: Brownfield, Bluefield, Greenfield, Selective Greenfield or Central Finance.
MarketsSentinel

Electronic Warfare Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Top Manufacturers – Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Saab AB, Textron, Raytheon, L3 Technologies

The Electronic Warfare Market report contains vital information to prepare market players to face their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, revenue, revenue, and other material factors. The research study highlights key growth opportunities and market trends along with other key market dynamics including drivers and barriers to industry growth. With this report, potential buyers can be sure to adapt to changes in the Electronic Warfare industry.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market Growth Scenario with 9% of CAGR by 2028 - GLOBAL SHOP SOLUTIONS, INFORM SOFTWARE, PLEX SYSTEMS, SIEMENS AG

A Broad Analysis of Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Industry on Market Strategy, Industry Share, Growth Factors, Revenues, Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts. It helps identify each of the significant hurdles to growth, apart from identifying trends in the Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software market. APS software generates optimum...
Businessfloridanewswire.com

Kalyagen and Intelicure Announce Partnership to Distribute STEMREGEN in Canada

AUSTIN, Texas, Jun 04, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kalyagen® and Intelicure Health Inc. announced today that they have entered into an agreement to promote and distribute throughout Canada STEMREGEN®, a natural stem cell enhancer documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulating Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM).
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Call Experts announces a strategic partnership with ADP Marketplace

Charleston, SC – Call Experts has entered into a strategic partnership with ADP Marketplace. The collaboration originated from a need to add automated attendance management via phone lines to ADP’s existing services. The partnership will help both parties offer seamless connectivity between Call Expert’s Attendance Bridge and ADP payroll systems.
Businessmartechseries.com

CapabilitySource is Proud to Announce their Official Partnership With Welcome

A new partnership between CapabilitySource and Welcome has created new opportunities to provide marketers with world-class work management, native in-app content creation, SEO optimization, metadata tracking, content analytics and marketing innovation capabilities. Now marketers can optimize marketing operations in a way not possible before. Previously known as NewsCred, Welcome recently...
Tampa, FLLodging

McKibbon Hospitality Announces Strategic Partnership With Liberty Group

TAMPA, Florida—McKibbon Hospitality, a leader in hotel management with corporate headquarters in Tampa, announced a new strategic partnership with Tampa-based commercial real estate firm, Liberty Group. As Liberty Group shifts its focus to development, real estate, and asset management, the company will be transitioning management of its remaining seven hotels to McKibbon.
Charitiesfranchising.com

Experimax Announces Partnership With Non-Profit 'Girl Develop It'

Tech-Based Franchise Brand Supports Women Seeking Opportunities In The Tech Industry. "As Experimax grows, one of our core values is to share our success by giving back to a great cause; I can't think of a better way by getting involved than supporting women following their dream to be in the IT industry," said Kyle Brunette, Brand Leader at Experimax. "We are excited to support 'Girl Develop It' on this journey."
Gamblinggamesbras.com

Marathonbet and Vivo Gaming announce live casino partnership

The deal will see Marathonbet add more than 20 baccarat and 10 roulette tables to its Live Casino, as well as a variety of slots including Pirate’s Map and Lucky Cat from RNG third-party provider Platipus, featuring free spins, gift spins, bonus games and in-game jackpots. Vivo Gaming has more...