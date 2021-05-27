newsbreak-logo
Currencies

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Peers Over Precipice- Loonie Levels

By Michael Boutros
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD bears stall at major support hurdle- Loonie in consolidation. Key near-term support into 1.2048 – resistance / near-term bearish invalidation 1.2247. The Canadian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US...

www.dailyfx.com
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eyes biggest monthly rise in ten on soft dollar, inflation risk

* Silver heads for biggest monthly gain since December. * Palladium set for first monthly decline in four (Adds technicals, updates prices) May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday and were headed for their biggest monthly jump since July 2020, boosted by a weaker U.S. dollar and lower bond yields, while growing inflationary pressure also lifted demand for the metal.
Marketsomahanews.net

Market exchange rates in China -- May 31

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 636.82. Euro 100 776.16. Japanese yen...
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver edge higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) -Gold and silver are trading higher after both metals had a good Asian session. The yellow metal is 0.20% up trading at $1906/oz while silver trades at $27.94/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has moved 0.14% in the black along with spot WTI which trades 0.27% higher.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Waiting for the catalyst?

USD/CAD remains stalled at 1.2075, near six-year low. WTI closes at two-and-a-half-year high on Friday. US and Canadian payroll reports arrive on Friday. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees technical rebound. Since closing at 1.2150 on May 6, then a more than three-year low, the USD/CAD has stalled. The pair has finished...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8971; (P) 0.9001; (R1) 0.9031;. Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for consolidation above 0.8929. Further decline is expected as long as 0.9046 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.8929 will resume the fall from 0.9471, to retest 0.8756 low. However, on the upside, break of 0.9045 will indicate short term bottoming. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for stronger rebound.
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks put TSX on course for fourth month of gains

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a fresh record high on Monday and was on course for a fourth month of gains as a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks. * At 09:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.49 points, or 0.17%, at 19,886.67. The benchmark was on course to end May with a near 4% gain.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Holds Steady After US Inflation Data

Gold inched higher on Monday and was on course for its biggest monthly jump since July 2020 as signs of rising inflation in the U.S. boosted the precious metal’s appeal as inflation hedge. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,905.35 an ounce to extend its gains this month by...
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Canada's TSX hits record high on oil boost

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a fresh record high on Monday and was on course for its fourth straight month of gains as a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was...
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ heads for monthly gain as current account swings to surplus

* Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback * Canada posts first current account surplus since 2008 * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.4% * Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, but was on track to notch its fourth straight monthly gain as oil prices rose and data showed Canada posting a current account surplus for the first time since 2008. Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.2 billion in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.3 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a higher trade in goods and services, Statistics Canada said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by the bright outlook for fuel demand growth in the next quarter, while investors looked ahead to the OPEC+ meeting this week to see how producers will respond. U.S. crude rose 1.4% to $67.27 a barrel. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2077 to the greenback, or 82.80 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2061 to 1.2090. Since the start of the month, the currency has advanced 1.8%, extending a string of monthly gains that started in February. Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in six weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. With London and New York markets closed for a holiday on Monday, the U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies. Canada's GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday and the May jobs report is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.499%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Could edge higher

The common European currency declined by 31 pips or 0.23% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Bullish traders could pressure the exchange...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Gold Makes 4-Month High, U.S. Dollar Rebounds

The price of gold is reaching a new 4-month high yesterday above $1910 per ounce. This bullish price action suggests that the price is somewhat likely to rise higher still over the coming days. Global stock markets are still broadly bullish, but yesterday’s action was mixed. In the Forex market,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD spikes above 1.4200 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.4200. US Dollar Index turned south after staying quiet around 90.00. Focus shifts to high-tier macroeconomic data releases from US on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair spent the first half of the day fluctuating in a tight range around 1.4180 but gained traction...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/JPY

The U.K. and U.S. markets are out on bank holidays today, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see interesting price action!. Today I’m looking at USD/JPY’s freshly broken range resistance. By the way, in case you missed it, I’ve summarized last week’s market moves in my Weekly Forex Market Recap....
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,936 as next bullish target – Confluence Detector

XAU/USD has been grinding its way higher amid quiet holiday trading. The Confluence Detector is showing that gold's path of least resistance is up. Does gold serve as a hedge against inflation or will higher returns on US debt make the yieldless precious metal worth less? That debate rages on and XAU/USD continues its upward march. Core PCE, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, shot higher to 3.1%, causing whiplash in stock markets. While that volatility in equities may return on Tuesday, the long Memorial Day weekend is providing some calm on Monday.
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Threatening Breakout Again

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied again during the trading session on Friday to show signs of continuation. The market is trying to break out and go much higher, but I think it will take some type of catalyst to make that happen. At this point in time, it appears that the market is likely to see a significant amount of demand coming down the road as we reopen around the world. With that being the case, the market could very well break out, and that would be the main reason that people are looking at this market through a bullish prism.