HOFFEY Releases Soft, Subtle Single “Coffee”

Mixed and Mastered in Nashville, TN which probably also explains the slight country vibe to the whole single, singer/songwriter Dan Rodriguez is back with his new single “Passengers” from his upcoming EP of the same name. Self-described as a “whiskey and beer drinking, fishing and hunting loving, motorcycle riding, quality food eating, hippie sympathizing, people loving husband and father” I’ll be honest, after listening to even just this single track, yeah I’m hard-pressed to disagree with him. In a lot of ways, Rodriguez feels like that friend you don’t see all the time, but when you do, the man just has stories for days and can turn a little into a lot with captivating and enjoyable riffs on basic ideas and imagery.