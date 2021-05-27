HOFFEY Releases Soft, Subtle Single “Coffee”
The newest tune from HOFFEY, “Coffee,” perfectly captures the romantic setting between two people during a hazy morning spent together. Last year, indie-dance duo HOFFEY offered up one last uplifting message for their fans with the release of a vibrant lyric video for “GOOD THINGS ARE COMING,” their track with Vincent. Now, the Hawaii-based duo is looking to keep those vibes rolling and make good on their promise of good things ahead with a brand new single, “Coffee,” that’s due out on Physical Presents.edmidentity.com