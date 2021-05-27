Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Anjunadeep Reveals Lineup for Open Air London This Summer

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Böhmer, Tinlicker, Eli & Fur, and more are set to dominate the decks at The Drumsheds during Anjunadeep Open Air London this summer!. Over the past year, members of the Anjunafamily kept their cool during the chaos of the pandemic by tuning in to the livestreams hosted by Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep while patiently awaiting the return of the labels’ live experiences. Then, in March, the light at the end of the tunnel surfaced as ABGT450 and Anjunadeep Open Air London were announced, which created plenty of excitement for what was to come this summer as the world gets back to dancing.

edmidentity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Above Beyond#Soundcloud#Cool Air#Warm Air#Tinlicker Eli Fur#Kaboodle#Social Media#Lineup#Dancing#Talented Artists#Listeners#Top Tier Artists#Likes#March#Today#Home#Serenity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Related
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Q-dance Reveals Defqon.1 at Home 2021 Lineup

Q-dance is bringing FOUR days of madness for the Defqon.1 at Home 2021 stream with Frontliner, Da Tweekaz, Wildstylez, and more!. Each genre within the vast dance music realm has looked to virtual spaces over the past year to keep everyone moving to the beat, but few have created experiences quite as Q-dance has. They’ve kept fans of the harder styles satiated with some immersive streams that can really only be described by one word… epic. Or rather, in this case… EPIQ. And true to form, they’re bringing another round of hardstyle beats for the masses and bringing Defqon.1 at Home back in lieu of an in-person gathering this summer.
EntertainmentYour EDM

Tomorrowland Around the World 2021 Lineup Revealed

Tomorrowland’s Around the World lineup for 2021 just dropped featuring some of dance music’s finest!. The roster includes Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Alan Walker, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, HI-LO, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Nicky Romero, Tale Of Us, Vintage Culture and many more. In less than two months,...
Chicago, ILnextmosh.com

‘Riot Fest’ 2021 daily lineups revealed; more acts added

The recently announced ‘Riot Fest’ 2021 has now revealed daily lineups for the September 17th through the 19th gathering at Douglas Park in Chicago, IL. In addition, organizers have announced the addition of Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Machine Gun Kelly, Bleached, 3OH!3, Knuckle Puck, The Bronx, Citizen, FACS, Four Year Strong, Bearings, Blackstarkids, Skating Polly, and Man On Man.
MusicTime Out Global

Manchester’s Warehouse Project has revealed its initial lineup for 2021

There are many iconic music venues in Manchester but few are able to reach the awe-inspiring heights of Mayfield Depot, the once-abandoned warehouse next to Piccadilly Station. The building has hosted some legendary performances, including both Massive Attack and Stormzy as part of Manchester International Festival, huge immersive theatre shows,...
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Wacken Open Air Cancels Its Summer 2021 Event, Announces 2022 Festival

Germany's annual Wacken Open Air, like some other international heavy metal festivals, is having a tough time finding the figurative ground to mount a comeback amid the pandemic. Wacken Open Air 2021, which until Tuesday (June 1) was still scheduled to take place this summer, has now been postponed to August 2022.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Lost in Dreams music festival reveals lineup

For electronic dance music fans, anyway. Insomniac promotions, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, is bringing a new music festival to Las Vegas. Lost in Dreams, which is dedicated to future bass, melodic dubstep and pop/electronic music, will debut at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept 4-5.
Chicago, ILedmidentity.com

Lollapalooza Releases Daily Lineups and Single-Day Tickets for 2021

Lollapalooza has unveiled the headliners and other artists taking the stage each day while also releasing single-day tickets for the festival!. As the Chicago summer heats up, one of the hottest festivals of the year has released its daily schedule: Lollapalooza. Set to take place from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug 1, this year’s edition will host huge names headlining the show such as Kaytranada and ILLENIUM on Thursday, Marshmello and Tyler, The Creator on Friday, Megan Thee Stallion and Limp Bizkit on Saturday, and the Foo Fighters and Modest Mouse on Sunday.
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

London's BBC Proms Announces 2021 Line-Up

Taking place in Royal Albert Hall, the venue hopes to host a full audience for the first time since the many surges of the pandemic. Celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, highlights will include musicians like Nicola Benedetti, Karen Cargill, Steven Isserlis, Sir Simon Rattle, the whole Kanneh-Mason family, among many others.
Entertainmentedmidentity.com

Secret Project Festival Lands in Amsterdam this October

Secret Project brings the best in house and techno to Amsterdam with a fiery lineup, including CamelPhat, Honey Dijon, ARTBAT, and more!. After wildly successful renditions in LA and a massive two-day event in Miami earlier this spring, Secret Project is ready to make the voyage overseas. Their edition in Amsterdam during ADE is set to take place on Saturday, October 16 at the industrial warehouse complex of Hembrugterrein. And as usual, top-tier tastemakers will dominate the already stacked lineup for one of the best parties during one of the biggest weeks for electronic music this year.
stereoboard.com

Dope Lemon in London - Ticket Options

Official face value from £25.02. Resale tickets from £42.69. Track Ticket Price History. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's O2 Forum for this Dope Lemon show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Forum - aka the Kentish Town Forum - is a live music based in London....
MusicNME

Bicep, CamelPhat, Rudimental, Gorgon City and more for Snowbombing festival 2022

The line-up for next year’s edition of Austria’s Snowbombing festival has been revealed, with Bicep, CamelPhat, Rudimental (DJ), Gorgon City and many others on the bill. “The Ultimate Alpine Festival Adventure” set in the Mayrhofen ski resort is readying for an electronic music-heavy event from April 4-9, 2022. Tickets are available to buy now.
Chicago, ILBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LOLLAPALOOZA 2021 Lineup By Day Revealed

The Lollapalooza 2021 lineup by day was revealed this morning, with one-day general admission tickets, one-day GA+ tickets, one-day VIP tickets and one-day platinum tickets going on sale today at 12 p.m. CT at www.lollapalooza.com. More than 165 bands will perform on eight stages over four full days of music July 29-August 1 in Chicago's crown jewel, Grant Park.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

The Infatuation London Summer ’21 Bucket List

21 Things To Eat, Drink, & Do During The Summer Of Sun, Fun, &... Vaxxed Huns. Welcome to summer 2021, herein declared the season of sun, fun, and vaxxed-up huns. Arguably we haven’t put this much pressure on a summer since the year we turned 18 and fell for the siren song of Magaluf. Which yes, is just LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem on repeat. But that’s a story for a different guide. This guide is exclusively about summer 2021, and after a year that has loosely resembled a giant steaming pile of horse shit, there’s a lot riding on it being the best! one! ever! But thanks to this bucket list you’ll know exactly how and where to start your own months of sunny pandemic freedom.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

“Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street" Exhibition Opens in London

In case you needed any proof that we're living in the age of the sneaker, a long-awaited sneaker exhibition opened its doors in London this week. The StockX-sponsored “Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street" at London’s Design Museum charts the rise of global sneaker culture, from performance shoe to cult collector item. It also examines the innovations in the product category and gives the audience a preview of what the future of sustainably made sneakers might look like.
Musicdjmag.com

Faithless ‘Insomnia’ has been remixed by Maceo Plex: Listen

Maceo Plex has remixed Faithless' 'Insomnia'. Last year, iconic UK dance act Faithless' released their first album in 10 years, with the likes of Ellum Audio boss Maceo Plex and ALOK stepping up for official remixes. Now, Maceo Plex has remixed Faithless' stone-cold classic 'Insomnia', which has been doing the...
MusicRegister Citizen

British Quartet Wolf Alice on Their Masterful New Album, 'Blue Weekend'

Since the release of their debut album in 2015, Wolf Alice has been one of those “big in England” bands who are massive in their home country, leading awards shows and winning best album prizes, while they remain relatively under the radar in the U.S. Ten years into their career,...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

2021 Electronic Dance Music Concerts

2021 electronic dance music will no doubt continue to shape the future of electronic and underground music. This year saw the release of many new and exciting albums by well known artists, many of which you probably hadn’t heard of before. This is a great thing, but what is the most important element of these albums? The answer is matchless production. As long as the artists are talented enough, the rest should fall into place. Here are some of my personal favorites in this year’s lineup.
Las Vegas, NVdancingastronaut.com

Insomniac secures Nurko, Seven Lions, Jason Ross, and more for new Las Vegas bass event, Lost in Dreams

On top of their newest festival affiliate, Day Trip LA, Insomniac will also be bringing a new event to the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center on September 4 and 5 called Lost in Dreams. The festival giant and record label hybrid aims to highlight some of the best future bass, melodic dance, and vocal-driven dance music with this newly minted festival property.