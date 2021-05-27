Basic Tailoring Techniques
Basic tailoring will take a garment from good to great in an instant. To find out what tailoring is and how to master the basics, keep reading. A truly tailored garment typically has interfacing, which is usually the middle layer found between an outer shell and a lining. A tailored garment can be hand sewn or machine sewn. It’s easier to perfect the form when hand sewing is involved. But before you get to sewing: Prep work is very important when tailoring. Once items are in place, there isn’t a lot of room for changes. Much of the work happens before sewing.www.moodfabrics.com