Minorities

Montana AG: Critical Race Theory Violates Discrimination Laws

By Aaron Flint
930 AM KMPT
930 AM KMPT
 3 days ago
The Montana Attorney General's office is now weighing in against "Critical Race Theory" being taught in Montana schools. This news comes after a request from Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) says Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a violation of both state and federal...

930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

State
Montana State
Montana StatePosted by
930 AM KMPT

Liberals Leaving Montana After GOP Takeover?

Are liberals leaving Montana due to the big Republican red wave that swept the GOP into power in the 2020 elections?. According to a tweet from a liberal book store in Helena, they said three different customers showed up before 1 in the afternoon and said they were going to be leaving the state of Montana due to the politics of Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) and the Montana Republican Party.
Tennessee StateFox News

Tennessee bans teaching critical race theory in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — is the latest state to ban teachers from teaching certain concepts of race and racism inpublic schools. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed into law on Monday a measure that attracted some of the most impassioned debates inside the GOP-controlled General Assembly this year. He signaled his support after it cleared the Legislature, arguing that students should learn "the exceptionalism of our nation," not things that "inherently divide" people.
Colstrip, MTravallirepublic.com

Montana AG sued over new Colstrip law

Montana’s Attorney General has been roped into a Colstrip Power Plant lawsuit for his new role as maintenance enforcer under laws created by the Montana Legislature. The Legislature’s Republican majority empowered AG Austin Knudsen to dictate maintenance at Colstrip and to issue fines of $100,000 a day to power plant owners who didn’t comply.
Montana StatePosted by
930 AM KMPT

Dem Dominated Board of Regents to Block Gun Rights in Montana

Thanks to the newly elected governor, huge GOP majorities in the state legislature, and the hard work of groups like the Montana Shooting Sports Association- we've seen some major victories here in Montana when it comes to our gun rights. One of the biggest victories, of course, was HB 102 by Rep Seth. Berglee (R-Joliet), the bill that is described as permitless carry. Some may even refer to it as "constitutional carry."
MinoritiesPosted by
1240 KLYQ

AG Knudsen Issues Binding Opinion on Critical Race Theory

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen reached out to Attorney General Austin Knudsen for guidance on the pressure around the country to include Critical Race Theory in public schools, specifically in Montana. Knudsen looked at the theory itself before he issued his binding opinion. “Critical Race Theory is a...
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Montana has a supreme problem

Our Supreme Court justices must think they are the executive branch and the legislative branch all rolled into one. They may even believe they are the new oligarchy in charge of Montana. Whatever their problem, it is manifesting itself in executive and legislative authority being usurped by Montana’s Supreme Court.
Minorities3 News Now

Race in the classroom: the debate over 'critical race theory'

Three words — critical race theory — have dominated much of the national discussion on race lately. Much of the debate comes down to questions about what is and what is not critical race theory; and when and how students should begin to learn about racism in America. "Often people...
MinoritiesSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: In defense of critical race theory

The recent push to ban the teaching of critical race theory has become a national issue. From the ban by the previous administration at the Department of Education to the recent interest from the Utah Legislature, there is now a clear push to politicize the teaching of a thoroughly researched and long-existing theoretical approach to education and law. This politicization is designed silence those that wish to challenge racism.
U.S. PoliticsKPVI Newschannel 6

Guest opinion: What is Supreme Court hiding?

Montana Has a Supreme Problem. Our Supreme Court justices must think they are the executive branch and the legislative branch all rolled into one. They may even believe they are the new oligarchy in charge of Montana. Whatever their problem, it is manifesting itself in executive and legislative authority being usurped by Montana’s Supreme Court.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

Teachers and professors in Idaho will be prevented from “indoctrinating” students on race. Oklahoma teachers will be prohibited from saying certain people are inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. Tennessee schools will risk losing state aid if their lessons include particular concepts about race and racism. Governors and...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

20 state AGs tell Education Dept they oppose teaching critical race theory

Twenty state attorneys general told the Education Department that they oppose teaching critical race theory in classrooms, according to a letter penned Wednesday. The attorneys general, led by Indiana Attorney General Good Rokita (R), sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona asking him to reconsider a proposal that would prioritize the “1619 Project” and critical race theory for federal grant programs.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Banning critical race theory is censorship

I am a freshman at Capital High School, and I am in extreme opposition of Superintendent Arntzen’s request to ban teaching critical race theory in schools. While Mrs. Arntzen says she is operating out of “overwhelming concern of Montana’s families” she is not making education better for all students, the very thing she was elected to do. The American Bar Association defines Critical Race Theory as the “Practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society that emerged in the legal academy and spread to other fields of scholarship.” I, as a white female do not know what it is like to be another race or ethnicity, but the critical race theory is a way I can look at the world and see the systemic racism that many people must deal with daily. Not teaching critical race theory is only the beginning of censorship. Banning the instruction on a topic because it does not fall in line with a political agenda or personal feelings is detrimental not just to students, but to minority populations. If we aren’t taught about our world, and how people are singled out due to race, then we are not gaining a full education.